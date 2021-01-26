Genworth Financial cutting 95 jobs from its Henrico County corporate headquarters operations

Insurance company Genworth Financial Inc. is laying off 95 employees from its corporate headquarters operations in Henrico County.

The job cuts, expected to be permanent and effective on March 27, come less than a month after Genworth’s long-delayed plan to merge with a China-based company was put on indefinite hold.

Genworth had confirmed last week that it was notifying employees that their jobs were being eliminated, but the company declined at the time to provide a specific number.

The Fortune 500 company filed a notice of the job cuts dated Tuesday with the Virginia Employment Commission’s Dislocated Worker Unit, which responds to mass layoffs.

That notice did not indicate whether Genworth employees outside the Richmond region were losing jobs. The company also has operations in Lynchburg and in North Carolina.

The notice listed more than 60 job types that are being cut in the Richmond area, including account managers, project managers, customer service representatives, administrative assistants, and several vice president-level jobs.