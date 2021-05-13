Genworth Financial delays initial public offering of its mortgage insurance business

Henrico County-based insurance company Genworth Financial Inc. said it has postponed an offering of stock in its U.S. mortgage insurance business because of market volatility.

The company, a major employer in the Richmond area, had been planning to raise as much as $541 million by offering 22.57 million shares at a price range of $20 to $24 in the business unit that sells insurance covering home mortgage loan defaults. It had set the price range for the IPO last week.

That business unit, which had been called Genworth Mortgage Holdings Inc., also changed its name to Enact Holdings Inc.

The initial public offering was planned as a way to raise money for near-term debt after Genworth last month canceled plans to be acquired by a China-based investment company, China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., in a $2.7 billion deal that had been delayed for several years.

Proceeds from the offering will go to Genworth, which will retain about an 80% ownership in the mortgage unit.

Because of market volatility in the mortgage insurance industry, Genworth's board of directors decided that current market pricing for the planned public offering does not accurately reflect Enact's value, Tom McInerney, Genworth's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.