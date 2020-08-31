 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Genworth Financial Inc. shares spiked Monday on speculation about China Oceanwide deal
0 comments

Genworth Financial Inc. shares spiked Monday on speculation about China Oceanwide deal

Only $5 for 5 months

Genworth Financial Inc.'s stock rose more than 25% on Monday as investors showed more confidence that financing will be secured for the company's long-delayed acquisition by a China-based investment firm.

Monday was the deadline for China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd. to provide evidence to Henrico County-based Genworth that it could raise money to complete the $2.7 billion acquisition, which was announced in 2016. The deal has been delayed numerous times because of various regulatory approvals.

Shares of Genworth, a major employer in Virginia and a seller of long-term care insurance and home mortgage insurance, closed at $3.02 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, up 27% from the previous day. Shares rose after the Wall Street publication Dealreporter, citing unnamed sources, said that China Oceanwide had been able to secure about $1 billion in offshore funding and $987 million in onshore funding.

A spokeswoman for Genworth said the company had no comment on the market activity but is planning to update investors on the deal soon.

Genworth and China Oceanwide had announced in late June that they were extending the deadline for closing the deal for a 15th time - possibly until Sept. 30 - as China Oceanwide sought financing.

The latest extension gave Genworth the option to terminate the deal on Aug. 31 if Oceanwide could not show evidence that it could obtain at least $1 billion from sources outside of China and $1 billion from mainland China.

jblackwell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 775-8123

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News