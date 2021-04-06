Genworth Financial terminates merger deal with China-based company after four years of delays

While that business has made a recovery, Genworth also has faced losses in its long-term care insurance business, which provides insurance for nursing home and at-home care. With costs for nursing care increasing, the company has responded by upping its premiums for long-term care insurance.

With the company's stock value still well below where it stood before the economic recession more than 10 years ago, Genworth's executives and board members have long defended the planned acquisition by China Oceanwide as the "best option" to provide value for the company's shareholders and potentially open a new market for its insurance products in China.

Shares in Genworth rose 3 cents, or 0.86%, to close at $3.51. The termination news was issued after the market closed.

"Genworth's board of directors has concluded that Oceanwide will be unable to close the proposed transaction within a reasonable time frame and that greater clarity about Genworth's future is needed now in order for the company to execute its plans to maximize shareholder value," James Riepe, the non-executive chairman Genworth's board, said in a statement on Tuesday.