Genworth Financial's planned merger with a China-based company now on indefinite hold; company pursuing contingency plan
Genworth Financial Inc.'s long-delayed plan to merge with a China-based company has been put on indefinite hold, though both companies said Monday they may still be able to complete a deal.

In the meantime, Henrico County-based Genworth, an insurance company with thousands of employees in Virginia, said it is focusing on pursuing a contingency plan that could include a partial, initial public offering of stock for its U.S. mortgage insurance business.

Genworth and China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd. said Monday they have decided not to extend a deadline that had been set for Dec. 31 to complete the proposed acquisition of Genworth for $2.7 billion, or $5.43 per share.

The deal was first announced in October 2016 and approved by Genworth's shareholders the following March. Since then, the deal has been delayed 17 times as Genworth, which sells home mortgage and long-term care insurance, sought approvals from numerous state and federal insurance regulators.

All of Genworth's regulatory approvals in the United States have been cleared, but China Oceanwide still needed to complete a financing package to close the deal.

A statement released by the companies on Monday indicated that China Oceanwide has not been able to complete a financing package, citing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as one factor.

"However, the merger agreement remains in effect, although either party is able to terminate the merger agreement at any time," Genworth said in a statement. "Oceanwide has shared that it will continue to work towards closing the transaction, and Genworth remains open to completing the transaction if Oceanwide completes the remaining steps."

Genworth said its "contingency plan" includes raising capital and pay off about $1 billion in debt that is due this year. That could include a partial IPO for its U.S. mortgage insurance business.

"While we are disappointed that we could not close the transaction by the end of 2020, the parties retain the ability to ultimately complete the transaction if Oceanwide can secure the required funding and the parties can complete the remaining steps to closing, and if the transaction is still in the best interests of Genworth at that time," Tom McInerney, Genworth's president and CEO, said in a statement.

"At the same time, we are moving forward with our contingency plan to meet our near-term obligations and maximize long-term value, which we believe is the best approach for our shareholders," McInerney said.

Lu Zhiqiang, the chairman of Oceanwide, said in a statement that his company is continuing to work towards completing the transaction with Genworth.

The two companies had most recently agreed in late November to extend the deadline for the merger to the end of the year. 

James Riepe, Genworth's non-executive chairman, said Monday that Genworth's board of directors believed - based on the information available in late November - that the company could close the deal in the "near-term."

But the board doesn't believe that is the case now. "Given the most recent update, we do not believe a closing can occur in the near term," Riepe said. "Thus, the management team will fully focus its efforts on executing our contingency plan. We appreciate the continuing patience of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders as we continue to pursue steps that will maximize Genworth's value."

Thomas J. McInerney, Genworth’s president and CEO

History of Genworth Financial

1871: The Life Insurance Company of Virginia, known as Life of Virginia, was started by two dozen investors in Petersburg and offered its first policies to local customers. The company later expanded and moved its headquarters to Richmond.

1927: The company expanded its portfolio to include annuities.

1961: The company added mortgage insurance to its insurance offerings.

1967: Richmond Corp. was created to serve as a holding company for Life of Virginia and Lawyers Title Insurance Corp.

1974: The company started offering long-term care insurance policies.

1977: Richmond Corp. was sold to the Continental Group Inc. for $370 million to form the Richmond Co., later known as Continental Financial Services Co.

1984: Richmond-based Universal Leaf Tobacco Co. Inc. acquired Lawyers Title from Continental Financial Services for $115 million. Universal Corp. spun off Lawyers Title as an independent business in 1991.

1986: Combined Insurance, a holding company based in Chicago, bought Life of Virginia for $557 million and became AON Corp. the following year.

1996: GE Capital, the financial services unit of General Electric, announced plans to buy most AON Corp.’s life insurance business, including Life of Virginia. Under GE Capital, Life of Virginia became part of GE Financial Assurance Holdings Inc., before becoming GE Capital Assurance Co.

1997: GE Financial Assurance moved its headquarters from Stamford, Conn., to the Brookfield office complex in western Henrico County.

October 2003: Genworth Financial was formed by the joining of several GE Capital insurance companies.

May 2004: Genworth went public on the New York Stock Exchange in a $2.8 billion initial public offering at $19.50 per share. Michael D. Fraizer, former chairman, president, and CEO of GE Financial Assurance, becomes Genworth’s chairman, president and CEO.

2008: Genworth reports $572 million in losses for the year as the housing market collapse forces it to make huge payouts in its mortgage insurance business, while a stock market decline hurt its investments, pushing down the company’s stock price. The company laid off about 1,000 employees.

May 2012: Michael D. Fraizer resigned as chairman and CEO of Genworth. James S. Riepe named as non-executive chairman.

December 2012: Long-time insurance industry executive Thomas J. McInerney named president and CEO of Genworth.

Dec. 31, 2013: Genworth stock closed at $15.53 after doubling for the year as the company’s U.S. mortgage insurance business posted its first annual profit since 2007.

2013-2014: As the mortgage insurance business stabilized, Genworth faced losses in its long-term care insurance business. The company reported a loss of $1.2 billion for 2014 after setting aside hundreds of millions of dollars to cover long-term care insurance costs.

May 2014: Genworth raised $545 million by selling a stake in its Australian mortgage insurer.

March 2, 2015: Genworth reported a material weakness in its accounting for long-term care coverage. Shares fell 5.4% to $7.33.

April 29. 2015: McInerney said he would be open to taking Genworth private if a buyer would be willing and able to accept the risks.

Feb. 4, 2016: Genworth suspended sales of traditional life coverage and fixed annuity products after posting a fourth-quarter loss.

October 2016: Genworth agreed to be acquired by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Ltd., a privately held, family-owned international financial holding company based in Beijing, for $5.43 per share or $2.7 billion.

March 2017: Shareholders of Genworth voted to approve the company's acquisition by China Oceanwide.

2017-2020: The closing of the China Oceanwide deal was delayed multiple times as Genworth sought approval from numerous state insurance regulators and federal regulatory agencies.

June 2018: The Committee on Foreign Investment the United States, or CFIUS, cleared the proposed deal with China Oceanwide. CFIUS is a joint committee of federal government agencies that reviews acquisitions of U.S. firms by foreign entities for national security concerns. As part of its efforts to get the approval, Genworth agreed to use a U.S.-based third-party service provider to manage and protect the data of its U.S. policyholders.

August 2019: After being unable to get approval from Canadian regulators for the China Oceanwide deal, Genworth agreed to sell its Canadian mortgage insurance business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P., a Toronto-based investment firm.

Dec. 12, 2020: Genworth said China’s economic management agency - the National Development and Reform Commission, or NDRC – had re-approved the deal. Genworth and China Oceanwide extend the deadline for the deal for a 17th time until Dec. 31 to give China Oceanwide more time to conclude financing.

Jan. 4, 2021: Genworth said the merger has been put on indefinite hold, though both companies said they may still be able to complete a deal. Genworth said it is focusing on pursuing a contingency plan that could include a partial, initial public offering of stock for its U.S. mortgage insurance business.

