Genworth Financial's planned merger with a China-based company now on indefinite hold; company pursuing contingency plan

Genworth Financial Inc.'s long-delayed plan to merge with a China-based company has been put on indefinite hold, though both companies said Monday they may still be able to complete a deal.
In the meantime, Henrico County-based Genworth, an insurance company with thousands of employees in Virginia, said it is focusing on pursuing a contingency plan that could include a partial, initial public offering of stock for its U.S. mortgage insurance business.
Genworth and China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd. said Monday they have decided not to extend a deadline that had been set for Dec. 31 to complete the proposed acquisition of Genworth for $2.7 billion, or $5.43 per share.
The deal was first announced in October 2016 and approved by Genworth's shareholders the following March. Since then, the deal has been delayed 17 times as Genworth, which sells home mortgage and long-term care insurance, sought approvals from numerous state and federal insurance regulators.
All of Genworth's regulatory approvals in the United States have been cleared, but China Oceanwide still needed to complete a financing package to close the deal.
A statement released by the companies on Monday indicated that China Oceanwide has not been able to complete a financing package, citing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as one factor.
"However, the merger agreement remains in effect, although either party is able to terminate the merger agreement at any time," Genworth said in a statement. "Oceanwide has shared that it will continue to work towards closing the transaction, and Genworth remains open to completing the transaction if Oceanwide completes the remaining steps."
Genworth said its "contingency plan" includes raising capital and pay off about $1 billion in debt that is due this year. That could include a partial IPO for its U.S. mortgage insurance business.
"While we are disappointed that we could not close the transaction by the end of 2020, the parties retain the ability to ultimately complete the transaction if Oceanwide can secure the required funding and the parties can complete the remaining steps to closing, and if the transaction is still in the best interests of Genworth at that time," Tom McInerney, Genworth's president and CEO, said in a statement.
"At the same time, we are moving forward with our contingency plan to meet our near-term obligations and maximize long-term value, which we believe is the best approach for our shareholders," McInerney said.
Lu Zhiqiang, the chairman of Oceanwide, said in a statement that his company is continuing to work towards completing the transaction with Genworth.
The two companies had most recently agreed in late November to extend the deadline for the merger to the end of the year.
James Riepe, Genworth's non-executive chairman, said Monday that Genworth's board of directors believed - based on the information available in late November - that the company could close the deal in the "near-term."
But the board doesn't believe that is the case now. "Given the most recent update, we do not believe a closing can occur in the near term," Riepe said. "Thus, the management team will fully focus its efforts on executing our contingency plan. We appreciate the continuing patience of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders as we continue to pursue steps that will maximize Genworth's value."
