Genworth Financial's planned merger with a China-based company now on indefinite hold; company pursuing contingency plan

"However, the merger agreement remains in effect, although either party is able to terminate the merger agreement at any time," Genworth said in a statement. "Oceanwide has shared that it will continue to work towards closing the transaction, and Genworth remains open to completing the transaction if Oceanwide completes the remaining steps."

Genworth said its "contingency plan" includes raising capital and pay off about $1 billion in debt that is due this year. That could include a partial IPO for its U.S. mortgage insurance business.

"While we are disappointed that we could not close the transaction by the end of 2020, the parties retain the ability to ultimately complete the transaction if Oceanwide can secure the required funding and the parties can complete the remaining steps to closing, and if the transaction is still in the best interests of Genworth at that time," Tom McInerney, Genworth's president and CEO, said in a statement.

"At the same time, we are moving forward with our contingency plan to meet our near-term obligations and maximize long-term value, which we believe is the best approach for our shareholders," McInerney said.

Lu Zhiqiang, the chairman of Oceanwide, said in a statement that his company is continuing to work towards completing the transaction with Genworth.