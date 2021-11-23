Genworth forging ahead on plans for mixed-use development envisioned to overhaul its headquarters complex

Genworth Financial Inc. is proceeding with plans to redevelop the insurance giant’s corporate headquarters campus into a mixed-use development.

The Henrico County-based company said it is taking the next step in the process by seeking and identifying potential partners for the project.

This request for information phase of the process is expected to take several months to complete. Then it will be followed by issuing a request for proposals, which could take several additional months.

"We're not ready to comment or commit to a timeline yet. We're just taking the process one step at a time," Genworth spokesperson Amy Rein said.

"Our goal is to identify and engage the development partner, or partners, that can best work with us to achieve the highest and best use for the campus," she said. "It's a big undertaking. So we want to make sure that we're being thoughtful and aligned with our goals."

Preliminary plans call for tearing down the four-building Genworth campus in the Brookfield office park off West Broad Street at Interstate 64 in Henrico.

Replacing those structures would be a new corporate headquarters building possibly along with other office buildings and space for retail, town homes, apartments and restaurants.