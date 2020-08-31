Genworth gets 'satisfactory information' that China-based company could finance $2.7 billion acquisition

Genworth Financial Inc. said late Monday that it will proceed with its long-delayed acquisition by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd. after the China-based company showed that it could raise enough money to finance the deal.

Henrico County-based Genworth said it does not intend to terminate the merger agreement after China Oceanwide provided “satisfactory information” that it could finance the $2.7 billion acquisition.

The announcement came Monday night, after Genworth’s stock had jumped more than 25% during day-time trading as investors showed more confidence that financing would be secured for the acquisition.

Shares of Genworth, a seller of long-term care insurance and home mortgage insurance, closed at $3.02 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 27% from Friday’s close.

Monday was the deadline for China Oceanwide to provide evidence to Genworth that it could raise the money to complete the acquisition, which was announced in 2016.

The deal has been delayed numerous times because of various regulatory approvals.