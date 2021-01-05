Genworth looks to cost cutting, including possible job reductions, with China Oceanwide deal on indefinite hold

Job cuts may be on the way for Henrico County-based insurance company Genworth Financial Inc. now that its plan to merge with a China-based investment firm is on indefinite hold.

With the deal in limbo, Genworth is pursuing a contingency plan to raise capital that may include a partial initial offering of stock in its U.S. mortgage insurance business.

At the same time, Genworth will be looking to reduce its expenses, the company's President and CEO Thomas McInerney said on a conference call with industry analysts on Tuesday morning.

“Now, with our increased focused on our contingency plan, we are taking additional actions to reduce our expenses, which will in turn protect the long-term value of the company," McInerney said. "We do not take these actions lightly. We know that this is a challenging time for our employees. We will act with the utmost care and respect for our colleagues throughout the process."

On Monday, Genworth said it had decided not to extend its merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Ltd., the company that agreed in October 2016 to acquire Genworth for $2.7 billion, or $5.43 per share. The closing of the acquisition has since been delayed 17 times.