Genworth takes steps toward selling stock in its U.S. mortgage insurance business

Genworth Financial Inc. is taking steps to sell stock in its mortgage insurance business after the company's planned merger with a China-based investment firm fell through.

Henrico County-based Genworth said Monday that its Genworth Mortgage Holdings Inc. subsidiary has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a proposed initial public offering of common stock in the business.

The insurance giant, which has thousands of employees in Virginia, has been considering a potential sale of stock in its U.S. mortgage insurance business as it looks to pay off about $1 billion in debt that the company owes this year.

The partial IPO is one alternative the company has said it is pursuing now that Genworth has terminated a plan to be acquired for $2.7 billion by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Inc.

That deal, originally announced in the fall of 2016, ran into numerous delays and was canceled earlier this month after China Oceanwide could not come up with a financing package.

The mortgage subsidiary sells insurance that covers defaults on home loans. Genworth also sells long-term care insurance, which covers nursing home and at-home care expenses.