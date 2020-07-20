Insurance giant Genworth Financial Inc. has agreed to pay a total of more than $775 million to settle a dispute with French insurer AXA.
Henrico County-based Genworth said the agreement with AXA settles a dispute relating to liability for payment protection insurance misselling losses that incurred by two companies that AXA acquired from Genworth in 2015.
Between 2015 and 2017, AXA said it paid out significant amounts to settle PPI misselling claims.
The policies were sold from 1970 through 2004. The English High Court ruled late last year that Genworth was obligated to pay AXA for its losses, per the terms of the sale and purchase agreement, even though Genworth considers that the policies were missold by a third-party distributor.
Under the terms of the settlement, Genworth agreed to pay AXA about $125 million (100 million British pounds) by Thursday. That payment is in addition to the $125 million interim cash payment Genworth made to AXA in January.
Genworth also said it will issue a secured promissory note to AXA while agreeing to make about $400 million (317 million pounds) in deferred cash payments: the first on June 30, 2022, and the second on Sept. 30, 2022.
It also agreed to pay about $135 million (107 million pounds) of future misselling losses incurred by AXA, to be invoiced quarterly by AXA.
If AXA recovers misselling losses from third parties, Genworth said it has certain rights to share in those recoveries to recoup payments.
“The settlement removes uncertainty around the amount of the liability arising from the AXA litigation, defers our obligation to make the bulk of the payments to AXA and allows us to move forward with our plans to pursue alternatives to raise capital and meet our near-term liquidity needs, which includes our $1 billion in debt maturing in 2021,” said Tom McInerney, Genworth president and CEO.
