Getting to know: Adalay Wilson with UMFS

Mistake you learned the most from: “From that business decision in the prompt above, I learned that as a leader you will make mistakes, but you need to own it and come up with a solution and a plan to prevent the same mistake from happening again.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “In our sector, the Families First Prevention Services Act is the most significant reform to child welfare policy in the last 40 years. The act redirects federal funds to provide services to keep children safely with their families and out of foster care. It provides opportunities to strengthen families, keep children safe and reduce the need for foster care, when safe to do so.”

First job after college: Working as a social worker with Child Protective Services in Chesapeake

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Business wise and career wise, working in human services has been my calling, my passion and my purpose. In retrospect, I would have engaged in advocacy at a macro level in support of systemic challenges in the child welfare system.”