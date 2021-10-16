Getting to know: Adalay Wilson with UMFS

Title: Chief program officer of UMFS, also known as United Methodist Family Services. UMFS is a Richmond-based nonprofit family services organization with nine locations statewide that offer nearly 20 programs, including private day school, residential treatment for youth, and foster care and adoption.
Born: September 1960 in Norfolk
Education: Virginia State University, bachelor’s in social work, 1982; Norfolk State University, master’s in social work, 1985
Career: Child protective services, social worker, 1985-1989; UMFS, adoption social worker, 1989-1992; supervisor, 1992-1998; regional director, 1998-2014; assistant vice president of programs, 2014-2017; vice president of community based services, 2017-2020; vice president of programs, 2020-2021; chief program officer, 2021-present
Where do you live?: Williamsburg
Best business decision: “My decision to start my career in the public child welfare system. It was the toughest job I ever loved, but it did so much for me foundationally. I learned more from those families than they did from me, and I saw firsthand their resilience.”
Worst business decision: “I delegated a task to someone who was not fully prepared to take it on, and I had to take the responsibility for a loss in revenue because of it.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “From that business decision in the prompt above, I learned that as a leader you will make mistakes, but you need to own it and come up with a solution and a plan to prevent the same mistake from happening again.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “In our sector, the Families First Prevention Services Act is the most significant reform to child welfare policy in the last 40 years. The act redirects federal funds to provide services to keep children safely with their families and out of foster care. It provides opportunities to strengthen families, keep children safe and reduce the need for foster care, when safe to do so.”
First job after college: Working as a social worker with Child Protective Services in Chesapeake
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Business wise and career wise, working in human services has been my calling, my passion and my purpose. In retrospect, I would have engaged in advocacy at a macro level in support of systemic challenges in the child welfare system.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Robert Greenleaf’s series of writing around servant leadership resonate with me. When our teams are empowered to live the values, and “achieve the vision, our customers are positively impacted.