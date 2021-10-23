Getting to know: Adam Sledd with Dominion Energy Innovation Center

Mistake you learned the most from: “I worked on a startup with an incredible product that never found its footing because we spent all our energy chasing every potential market we could sell into instead of picking one to start out and then expand as we grew. After watching every lead we had eventually evaporate, I came to the conclusion that it is always better to build a value proposition for one type of customer first, build a functional base of support, and then worry about offering something else.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Energy, and not just electricity, but all fuels. Our current energy grid is an underappreciated marvel, but the way we create and use energy is undergoing such a rapid transformation that we’re seeing a lot of costly disruptions from Texas to Europe. I would expect more disruptions to happen as we see huge steps forward in things like electric vehicles, battery storage, indoor agriculture and industrial processes. But once the grid itself adapts to become more flexible and smart, we’re going to see so many new technologies unlocked that right now are sitting in the prototype phase.”

First job after college: “Reading screenplays for a producer for $10 a script.”