Getting to know: Adam Sledd with Dominion Energy Innovation Center

Title: Director of the Dominion Energy Innovation Center, a business incubator in Ashland
Born: August 1981 in Richmond
Education: bachelor of arts in media studies, Pitzer College, 2004; MBA, American University, 2013
Career: Sledd Properties, 2005-current; Institute For Market Transformation, 2011-2017; MetLife Investments, 2017-2019; Dominion Energy Innovation Center, 2019-current; and too many startups and side projects to list
Where in the metro area do you live?: Short Pump
Best business decision: “Getting my MBA massively broadened my business worldview and helped me understand how the different pieces come together to properly scale an idea. It also wouldn’t have been nearly as useful right out of undergrad. Leading a small organization means wearing a lot of hats from hour to hour, so having a little education in a lot of different areas has gone a long way.”
Worst business decision: “On a movie project in 2008, I decided against going back to investors to ask for an extra $10,000 to pay for a semi-famous actor. In hindsight, the hire would have paid for itself several times over. Some people might be great at risk/reward decisions from early on in their careers, but I’ve needed a lot of practice to get comfortable with my decision-making process.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I worked on a startup with an incredible product that never found its footing because we spent all our energy chasing every potential market we could sell into instead of picking one to start out and then expand as we grew. After watching every lead we had eventually evaporate, I came to the conclusion that it is always better to build a value proposition for one type of customer first, build a functional base of support, and then worry about offering something else.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Energy, and not just electricity, but all fuels. Our current energy grid is an underappreciated marvel, but the way we create and use energy is undergoing such a rapid transformation that we’re seeing a lot of costly disruptions from Texas to Europe. I would expect more disruptions to happen as we see huge steps forward in things like electric vehicles, battery storage, indoor agriculture and industrial processes. But once the grid itself adapts to become more flexible and smart, we’re going to see so many new technologies unlocked that right now are sitting in the prototype phase.”
First job after college: “Reading screenplays for a producer for $10 a script.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have gone straight into consulting for a couple years. I think it’s an amazing opportunity to get a broad exposure to a lot of different businesses and processes and learn what works and what doesn’t.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Too many to list, though ‘The Social Conquest of Earth’ by Edward O. Wilson is one I regularly reread. It’s incredible to think about how our social structures evolved and how they compare to other animals.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Statistics for both probably. It’s something I absolutely hated learning the first time but come back to again and again.”