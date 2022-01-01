Getting to know: Ali Semir with James River Housing Partners

Title: Principal with James River Housing Partners, which owns about 250 apartment units representing $40 million in assets under management. It also is involved in three properties under development.
Born: 1983 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Education: bachelor’s in business, concentration in real estate, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2009; master’s in commercial real estate finance, Georgetown University, 2011
Career: HSBC Finance, 2006-08; Thomas Reuters Property Tax, 2009-11; Freddie Mac Multifamily, 2011-14; Walker & Dunlop, 2014-17; Hunt Real Estate Capital 2017-19; Capital One Multifamily Finance, 2019-March 2021; and James River Housing Partners, November 2017-present
Best business decision: “In 2017, I made the decision to take what I learned about debt placement through various jobs and equity underwriting from grad school to purchase a small multifamily building in Shockoe Bottom. The first purchase served as the catalyst to a series of smart purchases in core locations throughout the city, as well as meaningful partnerships with people in similar and complementary roles.”
Worst business decision: “The worst business decision is dwelling on past mistakes. Hindsight is always 20/20. Hone your craft and look forward.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “There were some opportunities I passed on that didn’t seem right at the time for various reasons. It would have been great to capitalize on them. I say this with the benefit of knowing the outcome years later.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Decisions only work when matched with the business climate cyclicality. The challenge for the next five years will be in making smart acquisitions and developments in light of a market that may not increase in the same manner it has for the previous five years. The time for smart instead of lucky is on the horizon.”
First job after college: “I worked at a residential subprime mortgage company in Glen Allen.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Jump in sooner. Sometimes we’re lucky, sometimes we’re smart, but the results can be the same. Putting your raft in earlier means you learn to steer sooner, maybe even go faster.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers” by Ben Horowitz. “Growing up in NYC, I gained appreciation for direct personalities. Basically, rip the Band-Aid off and let’s figure it out. The book is more practical and grittier than anything I’ve read recently. While I enjoy positive thinking and setting BHAGs (big hairy audacious goals), sometimes you’re in a tough position and need to get through stinky mud.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “In college, calculus was certainly my least favorite. I understood it but knew there was a small chance of seeing it again. I had a buddy who used to say, ‘D’s get degrees,’ which made sense for courses like that. My favorite was real estate appraisal. Getting to the core of what drives valuation, and the different types of values to different people, was fantastic.”