Getting to know: Ali Semir with James River Housing Partners

Mistake you learned the most from: “There were some opportunities I passed on that didn’t seem right at the time for various reasons. It would have been great to capitalize on them. I say this with the benefit of knowing the outcome years later.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Decisions only work when matched with the business climate cyclicality. The challenge for the next five years will be in making smart acquisitions and developments in light of a market that may not increase in the same manner it has for the previous five years. The time for smart instead of lucky is on the horizon.”

First job after college: “I worked at a residential subprime mortgage company in Glen Allen.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Jump in sooner. Sometimes we’re lucky, sometimes we’re smart, but the results can be the same. Putting your raft in earlier means you learn to steer sooner, maybe even go faster.”