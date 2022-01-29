Getting to know: Alison Rogish with Deloitte

Title: central Virginia marketplace leader for consulting, tax and advisory services firm Deloitte. She is the first female leader for the firm’s central Virginia market, which includes about 300 professionals in Richmond and Hampton Roads.
Born: 1976 in Elmira, N.Y.
Education: bachelor of science in industrial and labor relations, Cornell University, 1994-98; master of arts in organizational psychology, Columbia University, 2001-02
Career: Deloitte since 1998
Where in the metro area do you live?: Near West End
Best business decision: “Moving to Richmond 18 years ago. My husband and I relocated here for our careers in 2004, uncertain how long we would stay and without any support system. Over the years, we’ve been fortunate to successfully establish ourselves in the local business community and have grown deep roots in central Virginia. We are enamored by all the culture, history and natural beauty this area has to offer.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Over the years, I’ve learned that prioritizing relationships and creating genuine, authentic connections with others is paramount. Everything else will get figured out if we remember that we are all human beings and treat each other as such.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Working from home together has caused us to be much more transparent in our professional relationships — we see each other’s homes during video meetings, we hear our colleagues’ children and family conversations in the background during conference calls, and we communicate much more openly about our health and wellness. All of this transparency has reminded us that we are not just employees and co-workers, we are human beings. After almost two years of living with this transparency, I think we have a real opportunity to build upon this experience to reimagine how we re-engage with each other on all levels — from individuals to organizations to cultures. We have a chance to continue to interact at a more authentic, human level and build deeper and impactful connections with each other that extend beyond the workplace.
First job after college: joined Deloitte Consulting LLP in Parsippany, N.J., as a business analyst.
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I’ve been very fortunate to have had a career with Deloitte where I’ve had the freedom to choose my own adventure with the organization and pursue some nontraditional paths. That said, I would have encouraged my younger self to take even bigger risks and make even bolder moves earlier in my career to see where those paths would have taken me.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Mindset: The New Psychology of Success” by Carol S. Dweck “is a classic for me. Her central concept that our mindset holds the key to our success is something I consider every day.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: “Anything related to connecting humans including organizational behavior, psychology, group dynamics and conflict resolution.” Least favorite: statistics.