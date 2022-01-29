Getting to know: Alison Rogish with Deloitte

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Working from home together has caused us to be much more transparent in our professional relationships — we see each other’s homes during video meetings, we hear our colleagues’ children and family conversations in the background during conference calls, and we communicate much more openly about our health and wellness. All of this transparency has reminded us that we are not just employees and co-workers, we are human beings. After almost two years of living with this transparency, I think we have a real opportunity to build upon this experience to reimagine how we re-engage with each other on all levels — from individuals to organizations to cultures. We have a chance to continue to interact at a more authentic, human level and build deeper and impactful connections with each other that extend beyond the workplace.