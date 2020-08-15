Getting to know: Amy Yarcich with Rx Partnership

Title: Executive director of Rx Partnership, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to increasing medication access for vulnerable Virginians as an integral part of the health safety net.
Born: May 1973 in Sussex County, N.J.
Education: Washington & Lee University, 1994; master’s degree in public administration, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2003.
Career: Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, 1997-2007; Rx Partnership, 2007-present
Part of the metro area where you live: Church Hill
Best business decision: “In 2017, after methodically working to build staff and board support through a detailed business plan, Rx Partnership significantly expanded its services and launched a new and innovative program to provide vitally important generic medication to patients at clinics in Virginia without a licensed pharmacy. This responsiveness to community needs and creativity in finding new solutions to challenges has become a hallmark of Rx Partnership.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Soon after starting at Rx Partnership, and due to an unexpected staff transition, I took on another person’s duties as well as my own and mistakenly placed a duplicate order for thousands of dollars worth of medications — more than a small clinic would have ever been able to store in their pharmacy. I realized my mistake, acted quickly and reached out to all the parties involved to apologize and get the help I needed to correct the mistake. It taught me that it’s OK to make mistakes and ask for help — and also to triple-check anything really important.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity for you and your business in the next two to five years: “I think COVID-19 has completely changed our perspective on what we do and how we do it — and it will continue to disrupt (in good ways and bad) far into the future. When COVID-19 first hit us in March, Rx Partnership quickly pivoted to design and launch a medication mail delivery program to make sure patients continued to receive medication quickly while protecting their health and clinic staff. We’re going to need to continue to evolve and look for new ways to operate that support patients and staff.”
First job after college: Executive director of a small nonprofit called Dodgeville Revitalization, a Wisconsin Main Street Program. “I learned on the job, by doing the work, how to lead a nonprofit.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I strongly believe all my personal and professional experiences have made me the person I am today. I think I’d just want to slow down and take more time to reflect and learn from those experiences, so I can make better future decisions.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most and why: An essay called “Welcome to Holland,” by Emily Perl Kingsley “really inspired and helped me gain critical perspective after my son was born in 2003 with a rare chromosome disorder and significant developmental disabilities. Life is definitely a journey and you don’t always end up at the destination you thought you would, but there’s so much to enjoy and celebrate along the way.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “I loved all my English and literature classes and was fortunate to have creative and amazing teachers that taught me critical thinking skills. I struggled with geology.”