Getting to know: Andrea Wilson with Amazon

Mistake you learned the most from: “I have a tendency to be a bit of a perfectionist. My fear of failure has been a barrier for me in the past. But I’ve learned over the years that having a bias for action and trusting my own judgement is imperative to being successful while working in a fast-paced environment.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: I am excited to see what the future holds and hope that the company continues to grow. With growth, I see so many opportunities in the future and not just for me but for my family as well.”

First job after college: “My first job at 18 was a para-professional assisting students with special needs at an elementary school in Delaware. After earning my degree in 2015 while working at Amazon, I continued to grow and develop with the company and have been promoted five times during my nearly nine-year career.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Absolutely, nothing. I would not be the person or leader that I am today if I had done anything differently. Each of my experiences, good or bad, has shaped me in to the diverse person and leader that I am today.”