Getting to know: Andrea Wilson with Amazon

Title: Learning and operations manager at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Chester
Born: August 1979 in Delaware
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management, Wilmington University, 2015
Career: Inside sales and office manager, Your Super Agents, 2007-12; associate, Amazon, 2010-2012; process assistant, Amazon 2012-2014; learning coordinator, Amazon, 2014-2015; senior HR assistant, Amazon, 2015-2017; manager operations I, Amazon, 2017-2018; manager operations II, Amazon, 2018-2019; learning and talent development manager, Amazon, 2019; operations manager 2019-present
Where in the metro area do you live? Providence Forge
Best business decision: “Making my people my top priority. One of our leadership principles at Amazon is earn trust. By earning the trust of my people and sharing my story, my hope is that I’m encouraging associates to explore the multitude of opportunities available to them within the organization. I’m constantly reminding associates that Amazon offers a springboard to a variety of career options and that my own journey from a seasonal associate to HR to learning coordinator to operations manager is proof of that.”
Worst business decision: “Trying to take on everything myself. My team is strong because of the individual strengths we each bring to the table. I learned early on that earning the trust of my employees is vital to my success and the success of our business. Additionally, allowing myself to lean on my team has enabled them to step in to a higher-level of performance, provided them with opportunities for personal growth, and the visibility they need to advance.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I have a tendency to be a bit of a perfectionist. My fear of failure has been a barrier for me in the past. But I’ve learned over the years that having a bias for action and trusting my own judgement is imperative to being successful while working in a fast-paced environment.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: I am excited to see what the future holds and hope that the company continues to grow. With growth, I see so many opportunities in the future and not just for me but for my family as well.”
First job after college: “My first job at 18 was a para-professional assisting students with special needs at an elementary school in Delaware. After earning my degree in 2015 while working at Amazon, I continued to grow and develop with the company and have been promoted five times during my nearly nine-year career.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Absolutely, nothing. I would not be the person or leader that I am today if I had done anything differently. Each of my experiences, good or bad, has shaped me in to the diverse person and leader that I am today.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” by Angela Duckworth. “I loved this book. Perseverance, determination, and effort have been a large part of my success. We all have individual talents that we bring to the table but it is my grit that has allowed me to achieve success and grow as a person and leader.”