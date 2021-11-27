Getting to know: Ashley Gibb Raggi with Little Hands Virginia

Mistake you learned the most from: “Attempting to plan for every single moment and control everything. As a teacher, I learned really quickly that was not going to work. As a mother, I am still learning this lesson each day. Flexibility and adaptability are key, but it is still very much a work in progress for me. Here’s hoping I catch on eventually.”

First job after college: High school Spanish teacher at Hermitage High School. “It was so intimidating to walk into classrooms full of 30 teenagers at the age of 22 with zero teaching experience. The learning curve was really steep.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wish my husband and I had traveled around South America (or even lived there briefly) before we had kids. It is at the top of my list of places to go one day when we are retired empty-nesters.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Tell Me More” by Kelly Corrigan. “She reflects on 12 simple, but meaningful phrases that have changed how she interacts with others and sees the world. She explores each phrase with a story from her life.”