Getting to know: Ashley Gibb Raggi with Little Hands Virginia

Title: Director of operations at Little Hands Virginia, a nonprofit that provides essential items to children up to 3 years old and families in need in the Richmond region.
Born: Richmond in 1985
Education: University of Richmond, bachelor of arts in communication and Spanish, 2003-2007
Career: Teacher at Hermitage High School, 2007-2011; teacher at The Steward School, 2011-2013; teacher at First Presbyterian preschool, 2019-2020
Where in the metro area do you live?: West End, near University of Richmond
Best business decision: “Taking the job at Little Hands. I started in the middle of the pandemic when everyone was dealing with so much uncertainty. My husband and I were (and still are) juggling childcare for our three young children, but I am so glad I decided to go for it. I have absolutely loved developing relationships with all of our wonderful partners as well as our incredible volunteers. The work is rewarding and exciting. I learn something and meet someone new every day.”
Worst business decision: “Any time I try to cram too much into one minute, hour, day, etc. I love to be efficient and check things off my list, but I end up stressed and overwhelmed every time. Our office is fast-paced and many times we have to respond to urgent requests — a baby getting discharged from the hospital who does not have a car seat, a mom with four young children who has left a domestic abuse situation and has absolutely nothing to care for her children. Those situations require immediate action. My problem is when I fail to recognize not everything is urgent or needs to happen right away.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Attempting to plan for every single moment and control everything. As a teacher, I learned really quickly that was not going to work. As a mother, I am still learning this lesson each day. Flexibility and adaptability are key, but it is still very much a work in progress for me. Here’s hoping I catch on eventually.”
First job after college: High school Spanish teacher at Hermitage High School. “It was so intimidating to walk into classrooms full of 30 teenagers at the age of 22 with zero teaching experience. The learning curve was really steep.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wish my husband and I had traveled around South America (or even lived there briefly) before we had kids. It is at the top of my list of places to go one day when we are retired empty-nesters.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Tell Me More” by Kelly Corrigan. “She reflects on 12 simple, but meaningful phrases that have changed how she interacts with others and sees the world. She explores each phrase with a story from her life.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “I always loved Spanish, which is the main reason I became a Spanish teacher right after college. I still get to use Spanish in my job at Little Hands every day, so it is still very useful for me even if I am a little rusty. Math was never my favorite, but AP Economics was the hardest class I ever took.”