Getting to know: Ashley H. Peace with Sauer Properties

Mistake you learned the most from: “I once ‘lost’ a company car. Our team was responsible for fleet management for its regional office. One of our team members dropped off a car to a local mechanic to get serviced. The employee left the company a few days later. A year later when headquarters inquired about the car, I remembered it was still at the mechanic. Embarrassed and humbled, I was honest and transparent about the situation with my boss. I thought I may be fired, but he laughed over the phone. It was the most gracious and forgiving response. What I learned from that mistake: Everyone makes mistakes in business and life. No one is perfect; be upfront, honest, and transparent when communicating a mistake; any problem can be fixed. Own the mistake and find a way to fix it; and be understanding and empathic to others when mistakes happen. The easy response is to blame and be angry. The better way to respond is to laugh.”