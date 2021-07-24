Getting to know: Aurelia Dyson-House with DH Financial Health Solutions

Title: CEO and professional adviser of DH Financial Health Solutions, a Richmond-based independent insurance and financial servicing agency representing the American Classic Agency.
Born: New York City
Education: Bernard Baruch College, business administration and marketing, 1975; Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Virginia, post-graduate teacher certification, 1997-1999
Career: Random House Publishing, administrative assistant, 1975; NCR Corp., marketing-account manager, 1976-1985; Black & Latino Multicultural Book Center in Los Angeles, owner, 1989-1996; Occidental Teacher’s College in Pasadena, Calif., teacher’s advisory board, 1994-96; Richmond’s Juvenile Detention Center’s education program, 1997-1999; entered the insurance industry in 2003 working for various organizations; Jack Schoeder & Associates, agent, 2015-present; DH Financial Health Solutions, CEO and adviser, 2018-present
Where in the metro area do you live: Henrico County
Worst business decision: “In 1994, I produced a musical show to celebrate the presidency of Nelson Mandela. I signed a contract with a famous South African musician. He was to perform a celebration of Nelson Mandela’s presidency. (Media outlets) clamored for interviews with this famous international star. Yet, he was nowhere to be found to do interviews. He did not like the media, so, he hid from the media. I sweated tears. He did show up, however, to play to a 25%-filled capacity audience — they enjoyed the show and he got paid. I could not sue because I failed to include a clause that media promotional interviews were a requirement to be hired to do the show. My advice, in contracts, throw the sink in and never take for granted anything — see what sticks.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Moving to another far away state, New York to California. I learned you must stay resilient to graduate from the school of hard knocks. Learn to navigate with a smile. Keep an attitude of adventure. Meditate your prayer, your faith, and research — before you make a move.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I believe that we are predestined and that we have several predestined paths. As we evolve from youth to young adult, to middle-aged adult, to senior citizen, elements are in a defined pathway designed precisely for you — good or bad. You choose an element based on who you are at that time. What you feed your mind becomes your thoughts, and your thoughts become your actions. Your mind-actions choose a pathway of elements destined for you. You will reject or accept a destined pathway based on how your soul consciousness has evolved.”
Book that inspired you the most: “The book I am still reading and am amazed at its prophetic content is ‘The End of Work’ by Jeremy Rifkin. My second book is ‘Lead from the Outside’ by Stacy Adams. She tells how to build your future and make real changes. She writes about looking inward and presents you with critical thinking exercises to help you find who you are and your leadership potential. She seeks to shape and encourage more young visionary leaders.”