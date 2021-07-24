Getting to know: Aurelia Dyson-House with DH Financial Health Solutions

Mistake you learned the most from: “Moving to another far away state, New York to California. I learned you must stay resilient to graduate from the school of hard knocks. Learn to navigate with a smile. Keep an attitude of adventure. Meditate your prayer, your faith, and research — before you make a move.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I believe that we are predestined and that we have several predestined paths. As we evolve from youth to young adult, to middle-aged adult, to senior citizen, elements are in a defined pathway designed precisely for you — good or bad. You choose an element based on who you are at that time. What you feed your mind becomes your thoughts, and your thoughts become your actions. Your mind-actions choose a pathway of elements destined for you. You will reject or accept a destined pathway based on how your soul consciousness has evolved.”