Getting to know: Bill Randall with Draper Aden Associates

Mistake you learned the most from: “Early in my career, I started out giving clients what they asked for without listening fully to the problem they were trying to solve and suggesting what would suit them better. One early design was sized to meet the client’s criteria and turned out to be more than they would need for a decade. After construction, we immediately designed modifications to allow them to operate until the full capacity was required. This was an important lesson that has helped to shape how I work with clients. It’s crucial to listen with intention and ask detailed questions in response to what you hear.”

First job after college: “I got my first job from the Yellow Pages with R. Stuart Royer and Associates, a water and wastewater engineering company based in Richmond and serving all of Virginia.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Express more of my work triumphs and frustrations with my wife and family.”