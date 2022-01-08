Getting to know: Bill Randall with Draper Aden Associates

Title: Project manager for Draper Aden Associates, a full-service consulting, engineering and environmental services firm with locations in Virginia and North Carolina
Born: 1963 in Lexington, Ky.
Education: bachelor of science in civil engineering, 1985, Virginia Tech; master’s in environmental engineering, 1990, Virginia Tech
Career: R. Stuart Royer & Associates (starting in 1993 for 14 years); Anderson & Associates (two years); Stearns & Wheler (two years); Resource International (one year); O’Brien & Gere (three years); Randall & Associates (seven years); Chesterfield County utilities (six years); and Draper Aden, October 2021-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico County
Best business decision: “To leave medical school and join the water industry as an engineer designing wastewater plants. I’ve had a fulfilling career and love the work that I do. It’s been a great fit for me.”
Worst business decision: “Throughout my career, I wish that I had made a stronger commitment to professional organizations. These are valuable groups and I’m prioritizing engagement with them now.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Early in my career, I started out giving clients what they asked for without listening fully to the problem they were trying to solve and suggesting what would suit them better. One early design was sized to meet the client’s criteria and turned out to be more than they would need for a decade. After construction, we immediately designed modifications to allow them to operate until the full capacity was required. This was an important lesson that has helped to shape how I work with clients. It’s crucial to listen with intention and ask detailed questions in response to what you hear.”
First job after college: “I got my first job from the Yellow Pages with R. Stuart Royer and Associates, a water and wastewater engineering company based in Richmond and serving all of Virginia.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Express more of my work triumphs and frustrations with my wife and family.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Put Your Best Foot Forward” by James Abrahamson. “Written for a church audience about embracing and utilizing your strengths individually and corporately, this book challenged me to think more about the purposes of organizations and how we pursue goals. A phrase he repeats is to ‘put your best foot forward, without kicking your neighbor or losing your balance.’ In my work, as well as in other areas of life, I have sought to put people in the position to use their strengths. Rather than struggle with their weaknesses, they can feel success and recognize their contributions to the whole. It has challenged me to know the people around me and learn what their strengths are and help them develop.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Courses in history have always interested me, but learning in general has been fun all along the way. Microbiology courses and embryology both fascinated me, along with a public health engineering course my father taught. My least favorite subject was probably geography.”