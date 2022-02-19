Getting to know: Brandi Lambert with Bank of America

Title: First mortgage and home equity process design consultant at Bank of America

Born: December 1982 in Fort Benning, Ga.

Education: bachelor of science in finance, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2006

Career: bond processor, SunTrust Bank; mortgage broker, Virginia Mortgage Bankers; home mortgage consultant, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; community lending officer and home equity process design consultant, Bank of America, May 2019-present

Where in the metro area do you live?: Varina area of eastern Henrico County

Best business decision: “To enter into the mortgage business. Having the opportunity to learn about mortgage origination and hone my skills in all aspects of real estate changed my life. My experience in the mortgage business afforded me the opportunity to start and run a successful, multistate mobile notary business, equipped me with the knowledge and skills to educate people about the mortgage and real estate process, and ultimately positioned me to help minority and modest-income families realize their dreams of homeownership as they sought to lay the foundation for generational wealth.”

Worst business decision: “My worst business decision was not dreaming big enough along the way. Sometimes it can be hard to see past where you are. Spending substantive time on what the possibilities could be — even if they seem unattainable — gives you a bigger goal, with bigger purpose to strive for faster.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “I have learned from everything I have experienced. I had my first child at 16 years old and some would call that a mistake, but I call it one of the most wonderful, rewarding experiences of my life that set my life to purpose very early on.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “My biggest challenge is the same as most I think — to remain focused. In this world full of distractions, it is easy to take your eye off of your goals. In doing so, you can lose your path. Being that very few paths are straight lines, we can’t afford to look away for too long.”

First job after college: mortgage broker

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I can’t say I’d do too much differently because I would have never scripted my story as it has played out so far — and it has been quite the ride. I met my husband when I was 15, and we have been together ever since. I couldn’t imagine my life without him and my children. I’d choose to do it all the same with them again. I would just move faster with my decisions. I am a thinker, so many times I can overthink decisions before taking action and that can slow me down. As I have gotten older, I have realized that if you study too long, you often study wrong, so I am making better decisions faster these days.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “‘The Lion King’ is a simple, inspiring story about happiness, sadness, deception, love, perseverance, self-doubt and achievement. In many ways, it mirrors life. You never know what life has in store for you or who may mean you harm. Do your best to be the best version of yourself and keep your light shining as bright as you can, as often as you can. Similarly, ‘Forrest Gump’ teaches us that ‘life is like a box of chocolates’; you truly never know what you are going to get. Not all of the pieces are enjoyable. The ability to experience each piece not knowing what’s next is all part of life’s exciting journey.”