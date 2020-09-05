Getting to know: Brandon Bruce with Food Not Flowers

Title: Founder and CEO of Food Not Flowers, which provides chef-inspired, precooked meals for people to send to family and friends as gifts instead of flowers.
Born: October 1970 in Richmond
Education: Virginia Tech, 1992
Career: J&J Orthodpaedics, 1992-1995; Connell Neurosurgial, 1995-1997; Trim Today, 1997-1999; Groovin’ Gourmets, 1999-2016; Food Not Flower, 2018-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Fan District
Best business decision: “To work for myself and putting passion over purpose. Listen to your ‘magnetic north’ as that will keep you grounded yet pointing in the right direction. Or some would just say, don’t chase the money.”
Worst business decision: “Outside of some bad hiring choices, chasing money before going after what drives you.”
Mistake I learned the most from: “Getting into the weight loss industry (a lucrative field) with a belief I could make a positive difference and transform lives. It’s much bigger than saying don’t eat this, eat that and exercise. Frequently weight (over or under) is a byproduct of emotional distress. This opens the door(s) to other psychological topics that need to be first addressed. That is above my paygrade.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Changing thoughts and behaviors of consumers — flowers are beautiful but what do you do with four arrangements when you just had surgery? There is now a gift that’s more personal and thoughtful than flowers and one that will actually be used when its needed the most — fresh, fully-prepared meals — combined in one care package.
First job after college: J&J Orthopaedics
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not spend 5 years in the medical field chasing something that did not have a higher purpose.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor Frankl. “We all face hardships and to not focus too much on the future that it completely distorts your current situation. Be in it. Listen to it. Learn from it.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: history; least favorite: English