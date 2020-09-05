Getting to know: Brandon Bruce with Food Not Flowers

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Changing thoughts and behaviors of consumers — flowers are beautiful but what do you do with four arrangements when you just had surgery? There is now a gift that’s more personal and thoughtful than flowers and one that will actually be used when its needed the most — fresh, fully-prepared meals — combined in one care package.

First job after college: J&J Orthopaedics

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not spend 5 years in the medical field chasing something that did not have a higher purpose.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor Frankl. “We all face hardships and to not focus too much on the future that it completely distorts your current situation. Be in it. Listen to it. Learn from it.”