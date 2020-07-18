Brian Hill, owner of Navigator Counseling & Consulting and of River City Aikido

Title: Owner of Navigator Counseling & Consulting, which provides counseling and psychotherapy for teens, adults, couples, families and groups; and of River City Aikido, a martial arts school

Born: 1970 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology, Virginia Wesleyan College, 1993; master’s degree in social work, Virginia Commonwealth University, 1995; promoted to 5th degree black belt in February 2020.

Career: Worked in the field of mental health since 1995 with children and families in residential mental health treatment as well as juvenile corrections. Started a private practice, Navigator Counseling, in 2010 with a focus primarily on adults. Began practice of Aikido in 1996 and opened River City Aikido in 2005.

Where in the metro area do you live: Maidens in Goochland County

Best business decision: “Beginning my private practice and establishing the Dojo were huge leaps of faith and felt so risky at the time, but I’m so thankful for the autonomy and how it allows me to mindfully and intentionally design life around spending time with my family.”

Mistake you learned the most from: ”The summer camp I have done for my martial arts school is called ‘Wilderness Warriors’ and was a synthesis of all of my passions: Building resilience and helping people grow, martial arts and outdoor adventure and wilderness survival. The weeks I spent with those groups of kids were amazing because of how I was able to express the best parts of me. But while I poured everything I had into it, there’s a reason young people (and not 49-year-old men) are camp counselors. The physicality of those days of adventure was a lot like doing a Tough Mudder every day, and I should have seen that coming — my mistake was not designing that part of the business to run without my direct supervision.”

First job after college: “I worked as a mental health case manager for the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board in Fredericksburg.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Prioritize investment and retirement.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I find myself really stumped by this question. I love reading and watching movies, and I am drawn to epic sweeping narratives depicting the archetypal struggle between good and evil, hope and redemption, and the hero’s journey. I guess I’m drawn to the metaphor for my own mission in life.”

Favorite/least favorite subject in school: favorite: German; least favorite: math

