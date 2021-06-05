Getting to know: Brian Revere with Breeden Construction

Title: President of Breeden Construction, the Henrico County-based subsidiary of Virginia Beach-based The Breeden Co. Breeden Construction provides general contracting services to the company’s own portfolio of apartment, commercial shopping centers and offices and to third-parties.
Born: 1975 in Newport News
Education: Virginia Tech, 1998, bachelor’s in building construction
Career: Project engineer and assistant project manager, Bovis Lend Lease, Bethesda, Md., 1998-2001; project manager, Archstone Communities, McLean, 2001-2003; project manager for The Breeden Co., 2003-2009; president of Breeden Construction, 2009-present
Where in the metro area do you live? Chesterfield County
Best business decision: “My best business decision was taking the leap of faith to leave a very strong northern Virginia market to come to work for The Breeden Co.”
Worst business decision: “I don’t regret any business decisions. Obviously, I have made plenty of mistakes and some decisions certainly did not turn out as intended. However, some of the most valuable lessons come from our initial mistakes. The key is recognizing the situations that did not go as planned, reflecting on the reasons why things did not go as planned, taking the steps to ensure that it is not repeated and moving forward without dwelling on past mistakes. You have to be thick-skinned to be successful in this business.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Similar to the above, all mistakes are learning opportunities. In order to be successful in business you can’t be afraid of failure.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest challenge in the short term is continuing to keep projects moving forward on schedule and within budget. Every day we are faced with new challenges related to material lead times and shortages. Ultimately, we will get past these unprecedented times and will come out on the other side a smarter and even stronger company. However, within every challenge there is opportunity.”
First job after college: Project engineer for Bovis Lend Lease in Bethesda, Md.
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not a thing. Again, the lessons we learn over the course of our careers help shape the leaders we are today.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I don’t know that any one movie or book has inspired me the most. However, ‘Fearless’ by Eric Blehm and ‘In the Company of Heroes’ by Michael Durant are two that I really enjoyed and often help put things in perspective. By that I mean, whenever I feel like I am having a tough day in the office, I reflect on the fact there are a lot of other people in this world that are truly having tough days well beyond what I may be encountering at that moment, and it helps put things back into perspective and make me realize that things are not as dire as sometimes first perceived.”