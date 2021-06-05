Getting to know: Brian Revere with Breeden Construction

Mistake you learned the most from: “Similar to the above, all mistakes are learning opportunities. In order to be successful in business you can’t be afraid of failure.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest challenge in the short term is continuing to keep projects moving forward on schedule and within budget. Every day we are faced with new challenges related to material lead times and shortages. Ultimately, we will get past these unprecedented times and will come out on the other side a smarter and even stronger company. However, within every challenge there is opportunity.”

First job after college: Project engineer for Bovis Lend Lease in Bethesda, Md.

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not a thing. Again, the lessons we learn over the course of our careers help shape the leaders we are today.”