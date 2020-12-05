Getting to know: Brian Wachur with United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg

Title: Vice president of marketing and communications for the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg
Born: June 1983, in Greenwich, Conn.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism, West Virginia University, 2005
Career: Widmeyer Communications, several positions including account manager, 2005-2008; Lipman Hearne, senior account manager, 2008-2010; American Council on Education, senior marketing specialist and associate director of marketing, 2010-2014; TVP Communications, senior strategist, 2014; National Association for the Education of Young Children, director of marketing and membership, 2014-2017; United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, 2017-present.
Where in the metro area do you live: Salisbury neighborhood in Chesterfield County.
Best business decision: ”It was not particularly strategic at the time, but the decision to work at a PR firm, Widmeyer Communications, as a first full-time job turned out really well. Working at an agency exposes you to a wide variety of projects and clients, which is tremendously helpful when you’re young and not sure what you want to do.”
Worst business decision: “This is more personal than professional, but buying my first home right before the housing market collapse turned out to be a pretty unwise decision.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “It’s a long list. Some of the biggest mistakes I’ve made have been when I didn’t trust my instincts on career decisions. I think it’s important to get advice and input from people you trust, but your gut should always have veto power.”
First job after college: Widmeyer Communications in Washington.
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity for you in the next two to five years: “I think the struggles of 2020 are going to be with us for a long time. The pandemic forced many organizations to jump into the deep end of the remote work pool. Managing through this crisis will continue to be a challenge, but I think we should use it as an opportunity to rethink some of the old ways of doing things and ask ourselves what we want the post-COVID workplace to look like and how we want it to function.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have moved to Richmond sooner. I began my career in D.C. even though I knew I did not want to live in the area long-term. I stayed because of fantastic job opportunities and a strong professional network. Ten years later, it was difficult to leave behind so many terrific friends and colleagues and start fresh in a new city.”
Book that inspired you the most: “Just before the pandemic hit, I read Ezra Klein’s ‘Why We’re Polarized.’ It was an interesting, albeit frightening, look at the forces behind a lot of the divisions in our society. It also turned out to be eerily prescient given everything that has happened since its publication.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “My favorite subjects were the ones where teachers believed in me and stuck with me despite my questionable academic work ethic. I will always be thankful for high school teachers like Mr. Chris Kates [Latin and English] and Mr. Dave Vitagliano [Journalism]. Least favorite: algebra, without question.”