Getting to know: Brian Wachur with United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg

Mistake you learned the most from: “It’s a long list. Some of the biggest mistakes I’ve made have been when I didn’t trust my instincts on career decisions. I think it’s important to get advice and input from people you trust, but your gut should always have veto power.”

First job after college: Widmeyer Communications in Washington.

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity for you in the next two to five years: “I think the struggles of 2020 are going to be with us for a long time. The pandemic forced many organizations to jump into the deep end of the remote work pool. Managing through this crisis will continue to be a challenge, but I think we should use it as an opportunity to rethink some of the old ways of doing things and ask ourselves what we want the post-COVID workplace to look like and how we want it to function.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have moved to Richmond sooner. I began my career in D.C. even though I knew I did not want to live in the area long-term. I stayed because of fantastic job opportunities and a strong professional network. Ten years later, it was difficult to leave behind so many terrific friends and colleagues and start fresh in a new city.”