Getting to know: Carl Gupton with Greenswell Growers

Mistake you learned the most from: “Not sure if it was a mistake, but when we sold my family’s company (Commonwealth Packaging) in 2002, it has stuck with me my whole life. I was young and saw the writing on the wall that the business wasn’t going to make it in the long run if we didn’t make some drastic changes. The equipment was old and just couldn’t keep up with competition. The partner we sold it to (3C Packaging) was great for our customers and especially my career. The sales took off with 3C Packaging, and I got experience that I couldn’t have gotten anywhere else. We might have been able to right the ship if we had found the right investor, but I just wasn’t at a position in my career to take that risk. Never know where we could have gone if we had stuck it out.”