Getting to know: Carl Gupton with Greenswell Growers

Title: President of Greenswell Growers, which is building a $17 million commercial hydroponic greenhouse in Goochland County
Born: 1977 in Virginia Beach
Education: bachelor’s degree in business and economics, Randolph-Macon College, 1999; master’s in business administration, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2011
Career: vice president at Commonwealth Packaging Corp., 1999-2002; sales manager at 3C Packaging, 2002-11; vice president of sales at Pohlig Packaging, 2011-18; vice president/general manager at Pohlig Packaging, 2018-20; president at Greenswell Growers, November 2020-present
Where in the metro area do you live: near the University of Richmond
Best business decision: “My most recent move to Greenswell Growers. Outside of that, I would say my best business decision, and lessons learned, were formed during my time working with Pohlig Packaging. There, I learned to intentionally surround myself with diverse talent, differing opinions and varied perspectives. Being able to see a project from both sides of the table is key to developing productive teams and successful, long-term partnerships. A good team, like I experienced at Pohlig Packaging, challenges you to think your way through a problem together while working toward a common goal. There, I also learned the importance of understanding the operations side of a business before getting into sales. It gave me great product knowledge and helped to bring value to my customers when they needed it most.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Not sure if it was a mistake, but when we sold my family’s company (Commonwealth Packaging) in 2002, it has stuck with me my whole life. I was young and saw the writing on the wall that the business wasn’t going to make it in the long run if we didn’t make some drastic changes. The equipment was old and just couldn’t keep up with competition. The partner we sold it to (3C Packaging) was great for our customers and especially my career. The sales took off with 3C Packaging, and I got experience that I couldn’t have gotten anywhere else. We might have been able to right the ship if we had found the right investor, but I just wasn’t at a position in my career to take that risk. Never know where we could have gone if we had stuck it out.”
First job after college: “Working on the plant floor of Commonwealth Packaging Corp. I helped run a 1950s vintage die-cutter. It belonged in a museum, not on a plant floor.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Ties back to my comment on my biggest mistake. I would have tried to find an investor who believed in our business and grown the business for my family, instead of someone else’s family.”
Movie that inspired you the most: “Food Inc.” documentary. “It changed my views on how what we put into our bodies has such an impact on our society as a whole, and now I see how it affected my career path. Working with the food industry the past 10 years, you can just see the amount of stress the system is under. We need to find creative ways to meet that demand in a safe and scalable environment.”