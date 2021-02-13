Getting to know: Carolyn Francis with the Virginia Credit Union

Title: director of digital banking product management at the Virginia Credit Union
Born: 1965 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Education: Brooklyn College, 1982-1985; Averett University, bachelor of business administration, 2008; University of Richmond, mini MBA, 2014
Career: Emigrant Savings Bank in New York, 1984-1986; National Bank of Fort Sam Houston at the Kadena Air Base in Japan, 1987-1988; Pentagon Federal Credit Union at Kadena Air Base in Japan, 1988-1991; U.S. New Mexico Federal Credit Union, Albuquerque, N.M., 1991-1998; Virginia Credit Union, 1998-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Chesterfield County
Best business decision: “Recognizing that Virginia Credit Union was aligned with what I was looking for in a company. Accepting that position over one at a company that now no longer exists was definitely a blessing.”
Worst business decision: “Not taking action on something I was waiting for direction on. I learned that, even when direction is needed, there are ways to be proactive and make progress.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Learning is the most important outcome of a mistake. What I often say to teammates is that there are four keys to managing mistakes well: Own it; fix it and/or mitigate any negative impact on others; learn what you can; and put something in place to avoid repeating it.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Helping to move our digital products to the next level with best-in-class offerings that meet the needs of our members, as well as navigating the demands of a ‘new normal’ with COVID-19.”
First job after college: supermarket cashier/bookkeeper
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have finished my college education before working a full-time job with two children. Delaying made it tougher in the long run, but we made it work, and it gave me experience to guide my children through their higher education decisions.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “It’s a Wonderful Life.” “Often we don’t fully recognize the impact we have and can have on the lives of others around us.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: favorite: English. “I love to write.” Least favorite: physics