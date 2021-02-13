Getting to know: Carolyn Francis with the Virginia Credit Union

Title: director of digital banking product management at the Virginia Credit Union

Born: 1965 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Education: Brooklyn College, 1982-1985; Averett University, bachelor of business administration, 2008; University of Richmond, mini MBA, 2014

Career: Emigrant Savings Bank in New York, 1984-1986; National Bank of Fort Sam Houston at the Kadena Air Base in Japan, 1987-1988; Pentagon Federal Credit Union at Kadena Air Base in Japan, 1988-1991; U.S. New Mexico Federal Credit Union, Albuquerque, N.M., 1991-1998; Virginia Credit Union, 1998-present

Where in the metro area do you live?: Chesterfield County

Best business decision: “Recognizing that Virginia Credit Union was aligned with what I was looking for in a company. Accepting that position over one at a company that now no longer exists was definitely a blessing.”

Worst business decision: “Not taking action on something I was waiting for direction on. I learned that, even when direction is needed, there are ways to be proactive and make progress.”