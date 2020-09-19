 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Getting to know: Cary Wyatt with Naborforce
0 comments
Getting to know

Getting to know: Cary Wyatt with Naborforce

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cary Wyatt

Cary Wyatt

 Naborforce

Title: Community engagement manager at Naborforce Inc., a Richmond-based startup that connects aging adults to a network of “Nabors” who provide social engagement and help with errands and transportation.

Born: 1970 in Atlanta

Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications from Salem College, 1993

Career: Owned and operated a Mosquito Squad franchise business in Richmond, 2004-10.

Where in the metro area do you live: Near West End of Richmond

Best business decision: “Starting a business from the ground up [the Mosquito Squad business].”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Assuming someone is qualified because of what’s on paper, when in reality, a well-rounded employee attracts success.”

First job after college: “Manager of a sales team selling health insurance.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have invested in meaningful, fulfilling businesses that mean something to me.”

Book that inspired you the most: “The Fountainhead,” by Ayn Rand. “The main character, Howard Rourke, never compromised his integrity or principles to become successful.”

Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite: history; least favorite: science

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News