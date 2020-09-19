Getting to know: Cary Wyatt with Naborforce

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Title: Community engagement manager at Naborforce Inc., a Richmond-based startup that connects aging adults to a network of “Nabors” who provide social engagement and help with errands and transportation.

Born: 1970 in Atlanta

Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications from Salem College, 1993

Career: Owned and operated a Mosquito Squad franchise business in Richmond, 2004-10.

Where in the metro area do you live: Near West End of Richmond

Best business decision: “Starting a business from the ground up [the Mosquito Squad business].”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Assuming someone is qualified because of what’s on paper, when in reality, a well-rounded employee attracts success.”

First job after college: “Manager of a sales team selling health insurance.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have invested in meaningful, fulfilling businesses that mean something to me.”