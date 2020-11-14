Getting to know: Charlotte Watts with Daily Planet Health Services

Best business decision: “Stepping out in faith to change careers and then to feed my entrepreneurial spirit by starting my own business.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Ignoring my gut and moving into a senior level leadership position that took me too far away from my gift and passion: Working with the most vulnerable populations and growing and developing others.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity for you in the next two to five years: “As an organization, our biggest challenge and opportunity will be to meet the increased demand for services and the ever-changing needs of the people we serve. Daily Planet Health Services has grown over the past few years, but so has the homeless and near-homeless population around the region. This group, as well as our other clients have been impacted by the opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and the social climate. To best serve our patients, we continue to implement new programming and adapt when necessary to meet the growing need.”

First job after college: ”Receptionist for a builder supply company.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not a thing. It has been a journey with ups and downs. I am grateful for all of it.”