Getting to know: Charlotte Watts with Daily Planet Health Services

Title: Licensed clinical psychologist and director of behavioral health for the Daily Planet Health Services, a nonprofit community health center that provides comprehensive, integrated health care to anyone regardless of their housing, financial, citizenship or insurance status.
Born: 1953 in Richmond.
Education: “I was an English major at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, where I was one of 50 women who broke the 100-year male tradition. I left Macon to raise a younger sister after losing both parents during my nearly three-year tenure there. I later completed undergraduate and graduate studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, earning a doctor of philosophy degree in psychology in 1996.”
Career: “I worked in banking and finance for 11 years when I decided to change careers. I worked as a clinician for a local community services board and next as director of the MCV Family Counseling Center. When the center closed, I went into solo private practice and consulting for eight years before working at the Richmond VA hospital for six years. I spent several years in leadership for a state oversight agency and a nonprofit HMO before landing at Daily Planet Health Services.”
Where in the metro area do you live: Chesterfield County
Best business decision: “Stepping out in faith to change careers and then to feed my entrepreneurial spirit by starting my own business.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Ignoring my gut and moving into a senior level leadership position that took me too far away from my gift and passion: Working with the most vulnerable populations and growing and developing others.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity for you in the next two to five years: “As an organization, our biggest challenge and opportunity will be to meet the increased demand for services and the ever-changing needs of the people we serve. Daily Planet Health Services has grown over the past few years, but so has the homeless and near-homeless population around the region. This group, as well as our other clients have been impacted by the opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and the social climate. To best serve our patients, we continue to implement new programming and adapt when necessary to meet the growing need.”
First job after college: ”Receptionist for a builder supply company.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not a thing. It has been a journey with ups and downs. I am grateful for all of it.”
Book/movie that inspired you the most: “The Color Purple.” “It is the story of a people and culture that I love. It boldly explores social issues, gender issues, and humanity at its worst and best. The ending is one of humility, resiliency, and triumph which I never tire of watching.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite: English; Least favorite: calculus and chemistry