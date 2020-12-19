Getting to know: Chauncey Jenkins with Common House

Title: general manager of Common House No. 2, a social club at 303 W. Broad St. that also is a co-working space, a restaurant, a bar, a social hall and an event space that can be rented plus a rooftop pool and bar
Born: October 1989 in Richmond
Education: Cornell University, bachelor of science in hotel administration, 2011
Career: The Jefferson Hotel, 2011-20; Common House, 2020-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Jackson Ward
Best business decision: “Rebranding the patio at Lemaire restaurant and developing a partnership with Grey Goose to christen the relationship the right way.”
Worst business decision: “Forgoing a spot on MTV because it overlapped with my start date for a promotion.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I once argued for the service team against a guest who was being ‘unreasonable.’ I stood my ground that we made the ‘right’ decision, and the guest didn’t deserve a comp based on already consuming the entire dish. I realized this was a self-centered and futile foundation to stand on because ultimately this guest was having a negative experience no matter whose fault it was. It taught me to anticipate moments like these, and also more empathy. It allows me to constantly think, ‘What could we be doing better that we’re not required to do?’”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Helping to redefine what community means to those around us. Helping provide solutions for underserved communities in the vicinity.”
First job after college: hotel operator at The Jefferson Hotel
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would slow down. I would clear all the voices in my head reminding me I had to “prove something,” and I would give more critical thought to what I want my life to be in the long run. So many around me just wanted to finish college as a rite of passage. I want to create a life worth living anchored by a strong sense of self.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Principles,” by Ray Dalio. “He provides so much confirmation for the contrarian in me. He also clearly details the path from ideation to execution.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: history — “any iteration of it”; least favorite: statistics — “took a hybrid class and I just did not enjoy it.”