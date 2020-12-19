Getting to know: Chauncey Jenkins with Common House

Mistake you learned the most from: “I once argued for the service team against a guest who was being ‘unreasonable.’ I stood my ground that we made the ‘right’ decision, and the guest didn’t deserve a comp based on already consuming the entire dish. I realized this was a self-centered and futile foundation to stand on because ultimately this guest was having a negative experience no matter whose fault it was. It taught me to anticipate moments like these, and also more empathy. It allows me to constantly think, ‘What could we be doing better that we’re not required to do?’”