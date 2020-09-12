Getting to know: Cheryl Groce-Wright with Kaleidoscope Collaborative RVA

Title: Founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Collaborative RVA LLC, a Richmond-based consulting firm created to support and facilitate collaborative relationships to assist individuals, schools, communities and businesses seeking to be proactive and effective toward racial justice and equity.
Born: October 1960
Education: Bachelor of Arts, State University of New York at Oswego, 1982; master’s in education, University of Pennsylvania, 1988; MBA, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2003
Career: SUNY Oswego, 1982-84; University of Pennsylvania, 1984-93; Rubicon Inc., 1994-98; VCU’s psychology department, 1998-2003 and 2011-12; Friends Association for Children, 2004-05; The Collegiate School, 2005-10; Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton, executive director, 2012-19; and Kaleidoscope Collaborative RVA, founder and CEO, 2010-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Northside
Best business decision: “Getting my MBA in VCU’s Executive Track MBA program. The camaraderie and team-oriented nature of the coursework and projects was the best way to learn and practice business knowledge and content for someone coming from an educational and research background.”
Worst business decision: “Starting a consulting business to teach and facilitate racial equity in 2010, two years after the Great Recession. The best news about that now is Kaleidoscope Collaborative was 10 years ahead of its time, for the work that I wanted and hoped to do then. In this age of racial tension and unrest, organizations like Kaleidoscope Collaborative will be necessary to facilitate a true shift in systems and institutions to confront racism in all its forms — intolerance, bias, microaggressions, all the way up to institutional and systemic discrimination.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I accepted a job/position that I was not adequately trained for and the learning curve was steep. The position taught me a host of skills and knowledge and provided invaluable experience that I was able to use in all of my subsequent positions, allowing me a great deal of success and in hindsight probably was not the mistake it may have seemed to be.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Racial justice and challenging all the institutional and systemic ways that white supremacy has ruled our lives as a society for centuries. White supremacy has not robbed only Black people and all people of color in general. White people have been negatively impacted by the existence and perpetuation of a system of domination that subjugates and robs human beings of their very humanity.”
First job after college: Admissions counselor for SUNY Oswego
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would take a different route to reach my goal of earning my doctorate in counseling and family therapy. The department I was enrolled in was ill equipped and unwilling to provide an appropriate academic adviser and mentor for my studies and without that advocate, my progress in the program was undermined and I was eventually separated from the program.”
Movie that inspired you the most, and why?: “I was deeply inspired by ‘Philadelphia,’ with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington because of the courage it took for both principal characters to confront the issues of that day — AIDS, gay men — and the interracial nature of the partnership between the attorney and his dying client.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: math; least favorite: French