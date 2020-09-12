Getting to know: Cheryl Groce-Wright with Kaleidoscope Collaborative RVA

Mistake you learned the most from: “I accepted a job/position that I was not adequately trained for and the learning curve was steep. The position taught me a host of skills and knowledge and provided invaluable experience that I was able to use in all of my subsequent positions, allowing me a great deal of success and in hindsight probably was not the mistake it may have seemed to be.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Racial justice and challenging all the institutional and systemic ways that white supremacy has ruled our lives as a society for centuries. White supremacy has not robbed only Black people and all people of color in general. White people have been negatively impacted by the existence and perpetuation of a system of domination that subjugates and robs human beings of their very humanity.”

First job after college: Admissions counselor for SUNY Oswego