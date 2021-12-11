Getting to know: Chris Toepp with Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

Title: Lawyer and shareholder of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen law firm, which specializes in personal-injury cases. It has seven offices — Staples Mill Road in Henrico, Chesterfield, Mechanicsville, Petersburg, Fredericksburg, Stafford and Charlottesville.
Born: 1982 in Syracuse, N.Y.
Education: Dartmouth College, bachelor of arts, 2004; William and Mary, law degree, 2007
Career: Assistant commonwealth’s attorney, city of Richmond, 2008-2012; Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen, November 2012-present
In which part of the metro area do you live: Monument Avenue
Best business decision: “The best business decision I ever made was joining the Allen firm in 2012. As the firm’s youngest shareholder, I am consistently amazed by the abilities and accomplishments of my partners and I believe that our firm provides the highest level of client service in our industry.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I can’t point to a single mistake, but maybe that means that there are just too many. The consistent lesson I’ve learned is that preparedness is paramount. With the benefit of hindsight, virtually every ‘mistake’ could have been avoided with hard work, better planning and anticipation. My father always says that it’s better to be a problem-avoider than a problem-solver. I think that’s true.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “At the end of the day, I am a trial lawyer. My job is to communicate effectively with my clients, with insurance representatives, and ultimately with jurors. The pandemic has highlighted what I perceive to be a shift away from the interdependence of a community in favor of isolation enhanced by technology. There’s far more people communicating through devices than there are neighbors talking over a fence. Instead of asking to borrow a cup of sugar, it gets delivered to your door by Amazon. Successfully bringing a diverse group of people to a common understanding to reach a desired result for my clients will always be both my biggest challenge and my greatest opportunity.”
First job after college: “My first job after law school was as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in the city of Richmond. I loved serving the Richmond community and prosecuting very serious criminal cases. I look back on the early part of my legal career fondly and am grateful to have had that opportunity.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I think that the path of my life brought me exactly where I am supposed to be. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Movie that inspired you the most: “Movies are entertaining, people are inspiring.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “My mother was a teacher and I generally enjoyed school. I was an English literature major in college and still love to read. My worst subject was definitely math but I can’t say it was my least favorite. Thankfully, I get to use a calculator whenever I need one now.”