Getting to know: Chris Toepp with Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “At the end of the day, I am a trial lawyer. My job is to communicate effectively with my clients, with insurance representatives, and ultimately with jurors. The pandemic has highlighted what I perceive to be a shift away from the interdependence of a community in favor of isolation enhanced by technology. There’s far more people communicating through devices than there are neighbors talking over a fence. Instead of asking to borrow a cup of sugar, it gets delivered to your door by Amazon. Successfully bringing a diverse group of people to a common understanding to reach a desired result for my clients will always be both my biggest challenge and my greatest opportunity.”