Getting to know: Cindy M. Doyle Richardson-Keys with The ARTS Community Center

Mistake you learned the most from: “On one occasion, I listened to advice from a former colleague that delayed an amazing opportunity to secure additional growth and funding for our center by 14 months. Never again will I stray from that voice. My mistake reiterated that faith drives out fear and I should always be obedient to that voice that guides me. I learned that I must always trust the voice that centers me.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Our biggest challenge will be funding our private school to accommodate the need for students to be successful in 2021 and beyond. Education can no longer require students to sit in classrooms six to seven hours a day. We have to be willing to create learning opportunities that better connect a student’s culture, experiences and learning styles to the future career paths that are waiting to be developed.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would not change a thing. Every lesson learned created a new opportunity and a moment for self-edification.”