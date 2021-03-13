Getting to know: Cindy M. Doyle Richardson-Keys with The ARTS Community Center

Title: Founder and co-owner of The ARTS Community Center, an artsy event space in Chesterfield County that offers programs, activities and events for children, youth, adults and seniors to explore the arts and experience growth through their local community
Born: January 1981 in Richmond
Education: John Marshall High School, 1999
Career: J.C. Penney call center, 1999-2004; Bank of America, 2004-07; Department of Taxation, 2008; Spring Creek Baptist Church Before & After Care Program, assistant director, 2009; home preschool program, 2009-15; The ARTS Community Center, co-owner, 2015-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Chesterfield
Best business decision: “We purposely chose to open our community center in Chesterfield County to offer a safe haven to children of color so that they could see representation of themselves in art careers and professional spaces. We literally surround our children with professionals who share their stories, gifts and love of the arts. The reward is seeing a child come alive when they see themselves represented in an actor or designer who shares a similar backstory.”
Worst business decision: “Managing everything solo is the worst business decision ever. As an entrepreneur, it is not safe or healthy to be the only person who operates every component of the functionality of your business. Seek help. There are professionals who are willing to help you so you do not experience burnout.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “On one occasion, I listened to advice from a former colleague that delayed an amazing opportunity to secure additional growth and funding for our center by 14 months. Never again will I stray from that voice. My mistake reiterated that faith drives out fear and I should always be obedient to that voice that guides me. I learned that I must always trust the voice that centers me.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Our biggest challenge will be funding our private school to accommodate the need for students to be successful in 2021 and beyond. Education can no longer require students to sit in classrooms six to seven hours a day. We have to be willing to create learning opportunities that better connect a student’s culture, experiences and learning styles to the future career paths that are waiting to be developed.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would not change a thing. Every lesson learned created a new opportunity and a moment for self-edification.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff and It’s All Small Stuff,” by Richard Carlson. “This book centers me when I feel overanxious about upcoming tasks.” Second-favorite book is “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama. “Her persistence and resilience as a powerful woman in her own right reminds me to never minimize myself. I am more than a wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. I am Cindy, and I should consistently remember to be inspired and inspiring as my daughters are watching and learning from me as they create their own voice in this world.”