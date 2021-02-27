Getting to know: Colleen Crist with Paymerang

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The automated accounts payable sector is growing rapidly and I’m excited for the challenge to help the company expand its portfolio of clients and business partnerships in the coming years.”

First job after college: “After graduation, I worked for RVA Magazine as a contributor and account manager. I also worked as a customer service consultant for Advertising Concepts in Midlothian.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Start networking and building connections sooner. You never know who you’ll meet or where your path may take you. Sometimes people are put in our paths to help us and sometimes we’re put in others’ paths to help them. Keep an open mind and an open heart and you’ll be amazed at where the road takes you.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I was inspired by Brené Brown’s book ‘Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead.’ She dispels the cultural myth that vulnerability is weakness and argues that it is, in truth, our most accurate measure of courage. Reflecting on my greatest personal and professional successes, they all stem from moments of uncomfortable vulnerability.”