Getting to know: Colleen Crist with Paymerang

Title: Vice president of business development at Paymerang, a Chesterfield County-based company that provides automated accounts-payable services to business customers
Born: 1990 in Richmond
Education: Virginia Commonwealth University, bachelor of science in strategic advertising, 2012; VCU master’s of business administration, anticipated graduation in May 2022
Career: James River Grounds Management, sales and marketing coordinator; Paymerang, business development manager and vice president of business development, January 2018-present
What part of the metro area do you live?: Northside
Best business decision: “Choosing to trust my instincts and join a growing startup called Paymerang.”
Worst business decision: “Not taking a step back to look at the big picture, sometimes we think a door has closed but really we’re just being redirected to a better path.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “When you assume you know what the outcome will be, you limit your ability to grow. Allowing myself to trust a career pivot ultimately led me to where I am today.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The automated accounts payable sector is growing rapidly and I’m excited for the challenge to help the company expand its portfolio of clients and business partnerships in the coming years.”
First job after college: “After graduation, I worked for RVA Magazine as a contributor and account manager. I also worked as a customer service consultant for Advertising Concepts in Midlothian.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Start networking and building connections sooner. You never know who you’ll meet or where your path may take you. Sometimes people are put in our paths to help us and sometimes we’re put in others’ paths to help them. Keep an open mind and an open heart and you’ll be amazed at where the road takes you.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I was inspired by Brené Brown’s book ‘Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead.’ She dispels the cultural myth that vulnerability is weakness and argues that it is, in truth, our most accurate measure of courage. Reflecting on my greatest personal and professional successes, they all stem from moments of uncomfortable vulnerability.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “I’m enjoying the team building and leadership coursework in the VCU Executive MBA program. It’s really helping me develop a deeper understanding of how I operate as a leader and it has opened my eyes to opportunities for growth.”