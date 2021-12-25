Getting to know: Danielle Ripperton with the Children’s Museum of Richmond

Best business decision: “In nonprofit organizations, there are many constituents and expert voices to consider as an organization makes major decisions with the end-goal of fulfilling its mission. There was a period of time in late summer 2020 that I feared CMoR would have to go dormant to wait out the pandemic. However, as we continued to learn more from the organizations and businesses operating around us, we began to see a path. At the earliest opportunity, we were able to reopen CMoR in September 2020 with the health and safety of our team, children, and families, first and foremost in our mind. It took a lot of pivots and turns (and many abandoned ideas) to get to the opening strategy that we implemented. It was really hard, but the team worked together. This was critical for a community that desperately needed the hands-on educational experiences that a children’s museum offers.”