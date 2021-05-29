Getting to know: David Waller with Waller & Co. Jewelers

Title: Vice president and of counsel for Waller & Co. Jewelers on East Broad Street in downtown Richmond. He is the fourth generation of his family to run the shop along with his brother and their father. Waller & Co. Jewelers was founded in 1900 by his great-grandfather, M.C. Waller.
Born: 1971 in Richmond
Education: Richmond Community High School, class valedictorian, 1989; Hampton University, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in marketing, 1993; Howard University, jurist doctorate, 1997
Career: law clerk for senior judges at D.C. Superior Court; manager at Waller & Co. Jewelers; of counsel for Thomas & Herbert Consulting LLC; vice president and of counsel at Waller & Co.
Where in the metro area do you live?: West End
Best business decision: “Rewriting the commercial lease of our second Waller & Co. store [at Virginia Center Commons] with contingencies that allowed us to terminate our lease without financial hardship when the mall began to decline.”
Worst business decision: “Not delegating more of my responsibilities.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Life lesson I learned the most from: If you fall down (or fail), you get up and try again. Wise words from my mother.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “My biggest challenges will be to deliver our services to customers where they live, to provide an unparalleled in-store experience, and to give back all we can to the community to make our world a better place.”
First job after college: after undergrad: manager at Waller & Co. Jewelers; after law school: law clerk for senior judges at D.C. Superior Court
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have also attended medical school.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: Two books: “From Slavery to Freedom,” by John Hope Franklin and Evelyn Higginbotham: “I first read this book in college and wondered why I was not exposed to it in high school. It lays a foundation of understanding the African American experience from circa 500 B.C. to today. It would be transformational in our high schools by providing knowledge of self to African American students and by providing the underpinnings of understanding, respect and admiration by other racial, cultural and ethnic groups.” “A Testament of Hope: The Essential Writings and Speeches of Martin Luther King Jr.”: “Truly inspiring in his desire to manifest love, hope and equality in a world torn apart by hate and injustice.”