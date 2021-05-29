Getting to know: David Waller with Waller & Co. Jewelers

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “My biggest challenges will be to deliver our services to customers where they live, to provide an unparalleled in-store experience, and to give back all we can to the community to make our world a better place.”

Book that inspired you the most, and why?: Two books: “From Slavery to Freedom,” by John Hope Franklin and Evelyn Higginbotham: “I first read this book in college and wondered why I was not exposed to it in high school. It lays a foundation of understanding the African American experience from circa 500 B.C. to today. It would be transformational in our high schools by providing knowledge of self to African American students and by providing the underpinnings of understanding, respect and admiration by other racial, cultural and ethnic groups.” “A Testament of Hope: The Essential Writings and Speeches of Martin Luther King Jr.”: “Truly inspiring in his desire to manifest love, hope and equality in a world torn apart by hate and injustice.”