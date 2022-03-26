Getting to know: Deana Southerland with Fortis College

Title: President of Fortis College’s campus in Richmond. Fortis is part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates Inc., one of the largest medical, dental and skilled trades education programs in the U.S.

Born: April 1974 in Ridgeway

Education: Bryant & Stratton College, bachelor of business administration, 2008; Strayer University, MBA, 2012

Career: Bryant & Stratton College, director of admissions, October 2000-December 2105; ECA Colleges, director of field operations, January 2016-November 2018; ECPI University, director of operations, November 2018-November 2021; Fortis College-Richmond, campus president, November 2021-present

Where in the metro area do you live? New Kent County

Best business decision: “From an early age, I knew I wanted to be in education. I started as an admissions advisor, but I had aspirations of becoming a director of admissions and, one day, a school president. You must be confident, advocate for yourself and put in the hard work to allow others to see your potential.”

Worst business decision: “I try not to dwell on past mistakes. The key is learning from them and not repeating the mistakes.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “The mistakes made by other leaders showed me what I did not want to do. The most egregious I witnessed was by leaders who didn’t put their employees first. Happy employees equal happy customers or, in my case, happy students.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “My current focus is to settle into my new role and produce top-notch nurses, HVAC and surgical technicians, dental assistants, massage therapists and medical assistants who will make a difference in our community.”

First job after college: “I wasn’t a traditional college student. I joined the Air Force out of high school and served for six years as a public relations specialist while stationed in Louisiana, Guam, England and Saudi Arabia. It was a great start to my career.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “If I could change anything, I would tell myself not to worry over uncontrollable situations. I would encourage my younger self to do the best I could every day and everything else will work itself out.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why? “The Power of Positive Thinking” by Norman Vincent Peale. “It inspired me for many reasons. When we are confident in ourselves, we can problem solve, make better decisions, take more risks, assert ourselves and strive to meet personal goals. A positive self-image is paramount to living a happy and healthy life.