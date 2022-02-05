Getting to know: DeKesha Williams with Vizions Consulting LLC

Mistake you learned the most from: “My experience with Sassy Shoe Gallery taught me two valuable lessons. First, it taught me the power of completion. I also learned the importance of investing in my professional development. One of the first things I did when I launched Vizions Consulting was invest in a coach. Working with a coach has helped me to see things that I hadn’t previously in business. So often, we as entrepreneurs delay reaching our desired outcomes because we try to do everything on our own. Hiring people with experience in your area of business cuts down on your learning curve. That is the reason so many successful people work with coaches.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest opportunity is implementing strategies that will help me take quantum leaps in my business and hit our goal of $1.2 million in sales.”

First job after college: “After college I went to work for Bank of America’s card services department as a customer service agent. My area of expertise was government card services.”