Getting to know: DeKesha Williams with Vizions Consulting LLC

Title: Founder and CEO of Vizions Consulting LLC, a Richmond-based business strategy and digital marketing firm
Born: December 1978
Education: Bachelor’s of science in occupational and technical studies; Old Dominion University, 1999; master’s of business administration, Strayer University, 2010
Career: CPI Corp., district manager, 2007-2012; Sassy Shoe Gallery, owner, 2010 -2014; Vizions Consulting, CEO, 2011-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Chesterfield
Best business decision: “Leaving an unfulfilling career in corporate America to launch a business that would allow me to spend more time with my children.”
Worst business decision: “My worst business decision was actually made during my first business, an e-commerce store called Sassy Shoe Gallery, that I launched in the early 2000s. I was very successful in securing funding for start-up costs and inventory, but it was a struggle to turn a large profit. I made a bad decision to hire a marketing company that was great at branding, but not experienced in e-commerce. That fail taught me the importance of working with people who have been where you want to go.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “My experience with Sassy Shoe Gallery taught me two valuable lessons. First, it taught me the power of completion. I also learned the importance of investing in my professional development. One of the first things I did when I launched Vizions Consulting was invest in a coach. Working with a coach has helped me to see things that I hadn’t previously in business. So often, we as entrepreneurs delay reaching our desired outcomes because we try to do everything on our own. Hiring people with experience in your area of business cuts down on your learning curve. That is the reason so many successful people work with coaches.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest opportunity is implementing strategies that will help me take quantum leaps in my business and hit our goal of $1.2 million in sales.”
First job after college: “After college I went to work for Bank of America’s card services department as a customer service agent. My area of expertise was government card services.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “If I could do it over again, I would push myself to jump into entrepreneurship sooner. So many moves that I made were delayed due to fear. If I had to do it all over again, I would allow myself to fail fast so that I could rise even faster.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Profit First: Transform Your Business from a Cash-Eating Monster to a Money-Making Machine” by Mike Michalowicz. “It helped me separate personal finances from business finances and manage my business revenue more efficiently.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “History was my least favorite subject in school, but I loved math. I didn’t enjoy reading during my high school years.”