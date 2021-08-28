Getting to know: Devon Chester with Brooks Stitch & Fold

Mistake you learned the most from: “I awarded a low-bid contract, although I had reservations about the contractor’s ability to perform and ended up spending more in time and money. After conducting the pre-award meeting, I felt the scope might be a little over the contractor’s head, but they assured me they had the manpower and the means. A third of the way through the project, I found myself subsidizing their work with another contractor. The contractor that I used to subsidize the work was the next highest bidder and who I was initially considering.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Securing finances and hiring personnel to accommodate business growth.”

First job after college: gas station attendant

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would start my business sooner.”

Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “‘Managing by the Numbers’ has been influential in helping me to better understand how run my business. It was the first time I stopped looking at marketing as just a budget line item, but instead an investment into the business.”