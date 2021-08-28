Getting to know: Devon Chester with Brooks Stitch & Fold

Title: President of Brooks Stitch & Fold, a full-service laundry facility on East Nine Mile Road in Henrico County specializing in wash and fold, dry cleaning and alteration services with free pickup and delivery.
Born: June 1976 in Lansing, Mich.
Education: Albion College, bachelor of science in math, 1994-97; University of Michigan, bachelor of science in architecture and urban planning, 1997-2000
Career: Clark Construction Co., 2000-08; Archer Western, 2008-15; Hensel Phelps, 2015-18; Brooks Stitch & Fold, 2015-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Chester
Best business decision: “The decision to start my own business. Giving back is a principle I live by. Since starting Brooks, it’s provided me an opportunity to give back to the community I serve and to hopefully make a difference in someone’s life in our own little way.”
Worst business decision: “I accepted an out-of-state contract and quickly realized the logistical plan that looked great on paper didn’t work so well. We had a difficult time preserving the quality of the finish work through our packaging and shipping process and eventually decided to partner with a local company.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I awarded a low-bid contract, although I had reservations about the contractor’s ability to perform and ended up spending more in time and money. After conducting the pre-award meeting, I felt the scope might be a little over the contractor’s head, but they assured me they had the manpower and the means. A third of the way through the project, I found myself subsidizing their work with another contractor. The contractor that I used to subsidize the work was the next highest bidder and who I was initially considering.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Securing finances and hiring personnel to accommodate business growth.”
First job after college: gas station attendant
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would start my business sooner.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “‘Managing by the Numbers’ has been influential in helping me to better understand how run my business. It was the first time I stopped looking at marketing as just a budget line item, but instead an investment into the business.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: math; least favorite: advanced physics.