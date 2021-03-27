Getting to know: Dr. Mark D. Townsend with Bon Secours

Title: Chief clinical officer at Bon Secours Richmond Health System
Born: 1973, Edmonton, Canada
Education: Virginia Military Institute, 1996; Virginia Commonwealth University, doctor of medicine, 2000; Harvard University, master’s in health care management, 2019
Career: VCU Health, 2000-09; Centra Health, 2009-20; and Bon Secours, 2020-current
Where in the metro area do you live?: western Henrico County
Best business decision: “The best business decision I have made was to hire sophisticated and hard-working teammates who don’t approach problem-solving the same way that I do. In health care, it’s important to have a range of competencies on your team.”
Worst business decision: “The worst business decision I have made was to believe early on in my career that marketing could take the place of individual relationships. In medicine, I have learned that the power of relationships absolutely trumps a billboard or a commercial.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Health care is constantly changing, especially these days in the midst of a global pandemic. I learned early on in my career that my appetite for change and my willingness to embrace it could potentially leave important teammates behind. I have since learned to become a champion of change by developing my team and bringing them along, in hopes they embrace and adapt to it.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Arguably the biggest challenge that we face in health care in the near future is to continue to grow and develop new services while competing for scarce resources during compressed cycles of change, while hopefully recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
First job after college: “My summer job between college and medical school was with the Virginia Department of Health as an environmental health inspector.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have kept in touch with more of my patients. Having left clinical practice behind, I often wonder how many of them are doing now.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “To choose a movie or book that inspired me the most is a tough one. I might say that coming to the U.S. as a teenager, the Gettysburg Address made a huge impact on me as I began to understand the modern-day concerns of our culture as they are rooted in the past. Abraham Lincoln’s ability to use a very short speech to capture the past, the horrible reality of the present, and to inspire hope for the future was remarkable. It reads like the Psalms and still inspires hope for the future today.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “My least favorite subject while growing up in western Canada was French, which was mandatory. Only when I came to Virginia and was able to choose to take French did it become my favorite subject, and I went so far as to major in French in college, along with biology.”