Getting to know: Dr. Mark D. Townsend with Bon Secours

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Arguably the biggest challenge that we face in health care in the near future is to continue to grow and develop new services while competing for scarce resources during compressed cycles of change, while hopefully recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

First job after college: “My summer job between college and medical school was with the Virginia Department of Health as an environmental health inspector.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have kept in touch with more of my patients. Having left clinical practice behind, I often wonder how many of them are doing now.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “To choose a movie or book that inspired me the most is a tough one. I might say that coming to the U.S. as a teenager, the Gettysburg Address made a huge impact on me as I began to understand the modern-day concerns of our culture as they are rooted in the past. Abraham Lincoln’s ability to use a very short speech to capture the past, the horrible reality of the present, and to inspire hope for the future was remarkable. It reads like the Psalms and still inspires hope for the future today.”