Getting to know: Dr. Peter Charvat with Bon Secours Richmond

Title: Chief clinical officer at Bon Secours Richmond, the not-for-profit health system that employs more than 9,000 people at area hospitals including St. Mary’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center, Richmond Community Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and Southside Medical Center.

Born: 1968 in Peoria, Ill.

Education: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, 1990; St. Louis University School of Medicine, doctor of medicine, 1994; University of Colorado, MBA in health administration, 2016

Career: St. Cloud Hospital, 1997-2016; UNC Health Care, 2016-19; BayCare Health, 2019-21; and Bon Secours Richmond, January 2022-present

Where in the metro area do you live?: Richmond

Best business decision: “Returning to school after 17 years of clinical practice to pursue an MBA in health administration. Medical school focuses on clinical care, but to be a successful physician leader, it takes much more than that. My program provided me with leadership competencies not taught in medical school that I apply every day in my work.”

Worst business decision: “Not spending enough time early in my career with non-physician executives. I have learned a lot from other physicians and value those experiences. I have also learned tremendously from non-physician leaders. I wish I had that exposure earlier in my career.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Several years ago, I presented a new program proposal to a group of physicians. I went into the meeting feeling great. The proposal fell flat and was totally rejected — and for good reasons. I left the room with egg on my face. My mistake was neglecting to view the proposal and its impact through the lens of the providers. I carry this lesson forward every day — view change first through its impact on those most affected.”

First job after college: “I spent the summer after my first year of medical school working for the National Health Service Corps. I was stationed in rural Missouri serving the medical needs of migrant farmers and other underserved community members. It was a very humbling experience for me.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Travel abroad at a younger age. Some of my greatest experiences and memories are trips overseas with my wife and our four children. I wish I had started traveling at a younger age.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Winning Every Day” by coach Lou Holtz. “Coach Holtz applies lessons learned in sports to everyday life. He outlines 10 rules for success. My favorites include the power of attitude, chase your dreams, and commit to excellence.”