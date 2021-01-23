Getting to know: Dr. Shaiv Kapadia with James River Cardiology

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Honestly, not a thing. I am here because of the sum total of my previous experiences, positive and negative, good and bad. And incredibly grateful.”

Book/movie that inspired you the most: “So many books and movies to consider. With respect to my professional journey, two books have inspired me to critically examine our dysfunctional health care system and strive to make impact through the super convergence of science and technology: Eric Topol’s ‘The Creative Destruction of Medicine’ and Clay Christensen’s ‘The Innovator’s Dilemma.’ The former validated my thinking that the OnStar model for humans was not only possible but inevitable. And the latter highlighted the inexorable shift from a Blockbuster’s model of health care to Netflix. On the personal/spiritual side, my go-to is the Bhagavad Gita, the most influential treatise on spiritual wisdom from ancient India. It is a playbook on the journey to self-actualization and leading a good life.”