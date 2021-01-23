Getting to know: Dr. Shaiv Kapadia with James River Cardiology

Title: Cardiovascular specialist at James River Cardiology
Born: 1964 in Richmond
Education: Bachelor’s degree in behavioral biology, Johns Hopkins University, 1985; medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, 1989
Career: Cardiologist with Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 1996-2008; cardiologist with Bon Secours, 2008-2020; chief medical officer and co-founder, Iggbo, 2015-2018
Where in the metro area do you live: Henrico County
Best business decision: “To fail fast from two startups and not become the dreaded ‘startup zombie.’”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Taking money early in the startup cycle from nonstrategic investors and losing control of the company. Lessons learned: Be lean and scrappy, and take money from venture capitalists only when you really need it to scale.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity for you in the next two to five years: “The next opportunity with Dr K “3.0” (1.0=private practice, 2.0=employed model), is to reimagine the care delivery experience, one that is proactive, preventative, personalized and participatory.”
First job after college: “Cardiac monitor tech in the [cardiac care unit] at UVA Hospital while in medical school. This experience sowed the seeds to become a cardiovascular specialist.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Honestly, not a thing. I am here because of the sum total of my previous experiences, positive and negative, good and bad. And incredibly grateful.”
Book/movie that inspired you the most: “So many books and movies to consider. With respect to my professional journey, two books have inspired me to critically examine our dysfunctional health care system and strive to make impact through the super convergence of science and technology: Eric Topol’s ‘The Creative Destruction of Medicine’ and Clay Christensen’s ‘The Innovator’s Dilemma.’ The former validated my thinking that the OnStar model for humans was not only possible but inevitable. And the latter highlighted the inexorable shift from a Blockbuster’s model of health care to Netflix. On the personal/spiritual side, my go-to is the Bhagavad Gita, the most influential treatise on spiritual wisdom from ancient India. It is a playbook on the journey to self-actualization and leading a good life.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “In the eighth grade, I took a BASIC language computer class and absolutely loved it. Wish I had pursued further courses in computer programming beyond Fortran in college. Not sure I had a least favorite class. I must have been a geek.”