Getting to know: Elizabeth 'Libby' Clawson Gatewood with Napier Realtors ERA

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I have gained so much wisdom from all life’s experiences. I would not want to change the challenges in my life, from divorce to breast cancer. I am a survivor. God has taught me that I have a purpose here on this earth, to serve others. “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” This quote from Jane Goodall is true for all of us; we just have to choose “what kind of difference you want to make.’”