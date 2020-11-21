Getting to know: Elizabeth 'Libby' Clawson Gatewood with Napier Realtors ERA

Title: managing broker at Napier Realtors ERA’s Colonial Heights branch and president-elect of the Richmond Association of Realtors. She was recently inducted into the Virginia Realtor Hall of Fame.
Born: 1952 in Marion
Education: attended John Tyler Community College and University of Virginia Realtor Institute
Career: Century 21 CF Scott Inc. in Chester, managing broker and appraiser, 1991-2002; Mosley Flint School of Real Estate, instructor, 2003-06; Coldwell Banker Advantage, managing broker, Colonial Heights office, 2003-05; Legacy Properties, managing broker, 2005-10; Napier Realtors ERA’s Colonial Heights office, managing broker, 2010-present; VHDA homebuyer instructor at Fort Lee, 2012-present; Richmond Association of Realtors, instructor, 2015-present
Best business decision: “Joining Napier Realtors ERA.”
Worst business decision: “Not starting my real estate career sooner.”
The mistake you learned the most from: “I did not like my first job as a library clerk. You must have a job that fits your personality. I love getting to know people, helping others and in this job I had to be quiet.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Learning to know how to pivot to fit the new normal. The pandemic has changed the way business is conducted through video/FaceTime/Zoom. Will we be working remotely or face-to-face? What expectations will our customers and clients have? What economic changes will the pandemic bring?”
First job: “Worked in a high school library as a catalog clerk.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I have gained so much wisdom from all life’s experiences. I would not want to change the challenges in my life, from divorce to breast cancer. I am a survivor. God has taught me that I have a purpose here on this earth, to serve others. “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” This quote from Jane Goodall is true for all of us; we just have to choose “what kind of difference you want to make.’”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The first book would be the Holy Bible; it gives great guidance for any circumstance and a great read to start the day. The most recent book is ‘The Go-Giver: A Little Story About a Powerful Business Idea,’ by Bob Burg and John David Mann. It’s a quick read with pages full of good, solid business principles that can also be applied to all aspects of your life.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “My favorite subject was history. I loved the explorers and the new lands they discovered around the world. But I hated geometry.”