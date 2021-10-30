Getting to know: Emily Bohm with Colliers International

Mistake you learned the most from: “Moving too fast in my early 20s and not taking the methodical approach to career development and learning. Right out of college I had several career opportunities and looking back, I would have benefited from reflecting on what I wanted to achieve in my career instead of saying ‘yes’ to the first opportunity.”

First job after college: Staff assistant intern to the assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. “This opportunity threw me into the deep end of federal government, and I quickly learned there was too much red tape for me.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Spend less time in the rat race of Washington and dive into the entrepreneurial business sector sooner. Getting a head start in the real estate industry would have been beneficial to my career.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah “is a beautiful novel that I read during a turning point in my life. She celebrates the resilience of the human spirit during our darkest times.”