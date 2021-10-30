Getting to know: Emily Bohm with Colliers International

Title: Senior associate of retail investment sales for the Capital Markets Group at commercial real estate brokerage Colliers International
Born: 1990, Washington, D.C.
Education: Rhodes College, 2012
Career: Communications and research consulting, 2012-2019; TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, licensed sales associate, 2017-2018; Marcus & Millichap, investment sales associate, 2019-2021; Colliers International, 2021-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Richmond’s North Side
Best business decision: “Obtaining my real estate license. I was burned out from the nonprofit and consulting career track and always had an interest in real estate. I was considering graduate school but didn’t want to take on the debt. My parents come from art history and urban planning careers; architecture and city development were always important to me. Once I gained my license, many doors opened, and I was able to use my background of public relations and communications consulting to switch careers in my late 20s.”
Worst business decision: “Not trusting my gut. If you are unhappy in a career path and hitting a dead end, it can be terrifying to switch careers and start from the beginning. Finding my passion, for me commercial real estate and working with my clients, made me a happier and stronger person, personally and professionally.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Moving too fast in my early 20s and not taking the methodical approach to career development and learning. Right out of college I had several career opportunities and looking back, I would have benefited from reflecting on what I wanted to achieve in my career instead of saying ‘yes’ to the first opportunity.”
First job after college: Staff assistant intern to the assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. “This opportunity threw me into the deep end of federal government, and I quickly learned there was too much red tape for me.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Spend less time in the rat race of Washington and dive into the entrepreneurial business sector sooner. Getting a head start in the real estate industry would have been beneficial to my career.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah “is a beautiful novel that I read during a turning point in my life. She celebrates the resilience of the human spirit during our darkest times.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: Humanities. “In high school I had a wonderful intensive humanities course that focused on the interconnections of history, art history and English during the 20th century.” Least favorite: Applied calculus