Getting to know: Eric Olsen with Draper Aden Associates

Title: Unmanned aerial services team leader at Draper Aden Associates, a full-service consulting and engineering firm with locations in Virginia and North Carolina
Born: Salt Lake City in 1976
Career: software consultant and engineer, 1997-2009; Accenture, 2014-2018; unmanned aerial vehicle architect, 2018-2020; TempTaker, 2020-2021; Draper Aden Associates, 2021-present. (He also owns Aerial Thermal Imaging, which is connected to patents that he holds.)
Where in the metro area do you live?: Midlothian
Best business decision: “Took a risk by accepting a project that turned into a contract after a successful deliverable.”
Worst business decision: “Not being flexible or resourceful enough to make a project or opportunity happen.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Never start a business without a plan of marketing the solution, service, method or product.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “For me, challenges and opportunities often present themselves out of thin air. There have been times in the past where I saw an opportunity coming from a distance, and I had the luxury of doing all I could to be prepared. Having that luxury isn’t always the case, so I always try to keep myself in an apt place for success in hopes of turning a challenge into an opportunity.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I’d do it the exact way it was done, and I’m very thankful for every awesome and painful moment.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “My Journey to Lhasa” by Alexandra David Neel. “Disguised as a beggar, Alexandria faced extreme climate and terrain to visit Tibet and Lhasa when women were not allowed. Being impressionable, this book made me want to travel, especially to places that few had been. After my first significant travel experience, I was changed and wanted to travel as much as possible. Since that book, most of the books I read now are travel memoirs.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorites: electronics and aviation; least favorites: English and art.