Getting to know: Erin Powell with Lighthouse Labs

Title: Executive director of Lighthouse Labs, a Richmond-based business accelerator program that provides mentoring and equity-free funding for startup businesses.

Born: 1980 in Roanoke

Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications, Radford University, 2004

Career: Copywriter at Royall & Co., 2004-06; director of sales at Snagajob, 2006-16; founder of Ginger Juice, 2014-present; executive director of Lighthouse Labs, April 2020-present

Where in the metro area do you live: Woodlake area of Chesterfield County

Best business decision: “Not being first to market. Market disruption doesn’t necessarily have to be a radical new idea or a patented invention. Some of the most successful startups of our time didn’t come up with anything new — they just figured out better ways to do everyday tasks. I’ve been lucky enough to be part of several local companies that weren’t the first of their kind. Colleges recruited students before Royall & Co., people found jobs before Snagajob, and healthy people had juice before Ginger Juice. I think there’s a place for all businesses if you pick a large enough market.”