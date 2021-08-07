Getting to know: Garret Westlake with the VCU da Vinci Center for Innovation

Mistake you learned the most from: “I once took a promotion because I was excited to move up within an organization and please the senior leadership. The new role wasn’t as fulfilling and spread me too thin which resulted in being unhappy and unfulfilled. I learned that knowing your strengths, values, and passions are key to choosing roles that allow you to thrive and being driven to succeed is only to your advantage when you know who you are and what you value.”

First job after college: Middle school special education teacher

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would spend more time supporting organizations and causes I care about. I never regretted any of the time I spent investing in people or causes that I was passionate about and found the most inspiration from work to make the world a better place for everyone.”