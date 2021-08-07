Getting to know: Garret Westlake with the VCU da Vinci Center for Innovation

Title: Executive director of the VCU da Vinci Center for Innovation, a collaboration of Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Arts, School of Business and the colleges of Engineering and Humanities and Sciences and VCU Health.
Born: 1980 Nashville, Tenn.
Education: Bachelor’s of art, Carleton College; master’s in education, Vanderbilt University; doctorate, Arizona State University
Career: Volunteer State Community College, 2005-2008; Arizona State University, 2008-2016; STEM Force Technology 2011-2015; Virginia Commonwealth University; 2016-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: South Richmond
Best business decision: “The best business decision I ever made was selling my tech startup to a competitor who understood the value of our team. I could have sold the company for more money, but the strength of any organization is the people who work there — particularly in my case where all our employees identified as being on the autism spectrum. Selling to a group that welcomed all my team members and valued them as people was the best decision I made.”
Worst business decision: “Raising capital that didn’t support a core business function was the worst business decision I made. As a young entrepreneur I was enamored with raising capital instead of being laser focused on our mission and only raising money to support growth or hire key talent. I was naive in thinking that being able to raise money meant my company was valuable instead of looking at our actual outputs.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I once took a promotion because I was excited to move up within an organization and please the senior leadership. The new role wasn’t as fulfilling and spread me too thin which resulted in being unhappy and unfulfilled. I learned that knowing your strengths, values, and passions are key to choosing roles that allow you to thrive and being driven to succeed is only to your advantage when you know who you are and what you value.”
First job after college: Middle school special education teacher
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would spend more time supporting organizations and causes I care about. I never regretted any of the time I spent investing in people or causes that I was passionate about and found the most inspiration from work to make the world a better place for everyone.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Delivering Happiness” by Tony Hsieh, the founder of Zappos. “The book was released early in my own entrepreneurial journey. I found his authentic style and stories of early entrepreneurial endeavors inspiring, and it gave me the confidence to push ahead even when the way forward was unknown. The book ‘A Whole New Mind’ by Daniel Pink influenced my approach to educational innovation and allowed me to see my own dyslexia as a strength and opportunity for creating more access and equity in systems of education.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “I always hated school, but loved learning. My favorite educational experiences were when I was curious and had access to people with knowledge and expertise who were able to share their passions with me. I was fortunate to have incredible teachers and mentors who created alternative courses, degrees, and experiences that allowed me to study everything from sports medicine, IT, creative writing, and cognitive science.”