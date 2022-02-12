Getting to know: Gordon Crenshaw with Blue Heron Capital

Title: Principal at Blue Heron Capital, a Richmond-based growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing businesses in the health care and technology industries

Born: 1989 in Virginia Beach

Education: University of Virginia, bachelor’s of science in commerce, 2011; University of Pennsylvania, MBA, 2018

Career: Citigroup, 2011-13; Brazos Private Equity Partners, 2013-14; University of Virginia Investment Management Co., 2014-16; Blue Heron Capital, 2018-present

Where in the metro area do you live? Near West End

Best business decision: “Surrounding myself with good people. It starts with the day-to-day team at Blue Heron and extends to the entrepreneurs in our portfolio. When you have a concentrated approach to investing and play the long game like we do, you better like the people you work with. Frankly, life’s too short to work with people you don’t enjoy being around. I am fortunate to have a team at Blue Heron that makes it fun to come to work every day.”

Worst business decision: “Failing to appreciate the difference between working harder and working smarter. There is no question that hard work can take you pretty far in life, but I have found that I am better at my job when I slow down, give myself time for critical thinking, and, most of all, trust the great team that I’m a part of. Plus, there’s no extra credit in life for working more hours.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “We spend a great deal of time at Blue Heron identifying investment opportunities in health care that can help improve patient outcomes. The CDC estimates that one in five individuals in this country will suffer from some form of mental health condition each year. This shadow pandemic is crippling the mental well-being and livelihoods of millions. We have to invest in platforms and technology that can help tackle the problem.”

First job after college: “Investment banking at Citigroup in New York. Like most investment banking analysts, I fit four years of work into two calendar years, but looking back, I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “It’s always easy to second-guess decisions in life. If anything, I would just try to enjoy the process a bit more.”

Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “No Easy Day” by Matt Bissonnette. “It tells a firsthand account of the mission that killed Osama bin Laden. I heard Bissonnette speak at a conference after reading his book. He highlighted that there hadn’t been anything in his life that he had accomplished without the help of a team. Things that appear to be the result of individual effort, like a successful combat mission in Bissonnette’s case, involved the support and guidance of parents, friends, teachers, coaches, co-workers and colleagues. I think it’s a really interesting perspective.”