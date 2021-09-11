 Skip to main content
Getting to know: Grace Washington with J&G Workforce Development Services
Getting to know: Grace Washington with J&G Workforce Development Services

Title: President and CEO of J&G Workforce Development Services LLC, a Richmond-based workforce consulting agency that works with developers, public housing agencies, general contractors and municipalities to provide opportunities to women, minorities and low-income people on development projects

Born: December 1956 in Los Angeles

Education: attended community college

Career: DriveTime car sales, regional manager/eastern director of operations, 1997-2006; Trinity Capital Development, president, 2006-10; J&G Workforce Development Services, president/CEO, 2010-present

Where in the metro area do you live?: Chesterfield

Best business decision: “To start my own business. I have always had a passion to help others. I attempted to do so while working in corporate America, through hiring, training, promoting, etc. I always felt stifled; there was always so much more to be done. Having my own business allows me to direct all my attention to my mission, which is to support the advancement of underserved populations.”

Worst business decision: “Investing all my savings in real estate and the market crashed.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Not trusting myself, not following my inner voice sooner.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years? “There are tremendous opportunities available for Section 3 consultancy. My challenge is how large do I want to grow my company.”

First job after college: assistant manager at Jean Nicole clothing store

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I have been a serial entrepreneur throughout the years. If I could do it over, I would have put all my focus there instead of working in corporate America.”

Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Secret.” “It really focused my attention on the fact that I really could control my own destiny.”

Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite subject was math; least favorite was science.

Grace Washington, president and CEO of Richmond-based J&G Workforce Development Services LLC,

Washington
