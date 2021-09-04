Getting to know: J.C. Poma with Richmond Region Tourism

Title: Vice president of community relations at Richmond Region Tourism, the nonprofit organization that offers services to support the area’s hospitality industry.
Born: December 1988 in Georgia
Education: Bachelor of arts in government/international relations with a minor in leadership, University of Virginia, 2011; master of continuing studies, Georgetown University, 2012
Career: T.E.A.M. Coalition, Washington D.C.; Arena Racing USA, Richmond; The Doorways (formerly Hospital Hospitality House of Richmond); and Richmond Region Tourism, started as sports development manager in 2016, then as the director of sports relations in 2019, and became vice president of community relations in August 2021.
Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico County with my wife, Jennifer, and our 2-year-old son, Rhett.
Best business decision: “My mentor, Jim Ukrop, reached out to me in 2016 about my initial job at Richmond Region Tourism. I had minimal knowledge of the role convention and visitor bureaus play in communities, let alone the success of all our regional organizations here in RVA. The rest is history and I love working with our jurisdictions and community partners to promote tourism as a leading economic development tool.”
Worst business decision: “Since I never have been in the shoes of someone like the Blockbuster CEO who turned down buying Netflix or the label company that turned down signing the Beatles, I’ll take this a different direction … buying an iPhone. It’s a blessing and a curse to be so connected at your fingertips.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Starting out with a ‘no.’ My good friend, Todd “Parney” Parnell of the Richmond Flying Squirrels always reminds his team to start with a ‘yes’ and work back to ‘no.’ That advice has stuck with me to this day.”
First job after college: Techniques for Effective Alcohol Management, or T.E.A.M., as an events manager
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wish I had studied abroad during college or taken a year off after school to ‘backpack’ in another country. I have always loved traveling and regrettably never tried to immerse myself in other cultures or see many other parts of the globe.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Any book by Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy. If I had to pick one, probably ‘The Soul of the Team.’ Teamwork is an art, and it takes practice, effort, and a passion for succeeding and all his leadership books have really struck home on how to be a part of a winning team destined for success.”