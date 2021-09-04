Getting to know: J.C. Poma with Richmond Region Tourism

Worst business decision: “Since I never have been in the shoes of someone like the Blockbuster CEO who turned down buying Netflix or the label company that turned down signing the Beatles, I’ll take this a different direction … buying an iPhone. It’s a blessing and a curse to be so connected at your fingertips.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Starting out with a ‘no.’ My good friend, Todd “Parney” Parnell of the Richmond Flying Squirrels always reminds his team to start with a ‘yes’ and work back to ‘no.’ That advice has stuck with me to this day.”

First job after college: Techniques for Effective Alcohol Management, or T.E.A.M., as an events manager

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wish I had studied abroad during college or taken a year off after school to ‘backpack’ in another country. I have always loved traveling and regrettably never tried to immerse myself in other cultures or see many other parts of the globe.”